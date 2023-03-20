The Discover Samsung Event is the Best Way to Save a Ton of Money on Samsung Products

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung is one of the most respected names in technology. Whether you want new home appliances, the best smart TV available, computer equipment, smart-home products or a complete home office upgrade, the Discover Samsung Event is the best spring sale for 2023 tech products. When we say this deal is huge, we mean it. The prices will speak for themselves -- but the deals only last from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, so you need to hurry. After this week, everything goes back up to full price.

Top deals:

The Discover Samsung sale has products that make your life easier while offering electronics that are greener, cleaner and better for the environment. If you shop this exclusive, exciting spring 2023 Samsung sale, you're sure to find products you love (and need) at prices you can afford.

Don't compromise on tech. It's time to upgrade and do some spring cleaning. Get these Samsung deals now -- at great prices. You can totally transform your home.

The Best Deals of the Discover Samsung Event

We hope you'll keep coming back to this page throughout the week to get access to daily deals and lightning sales. These Samsung products are highly rated and deeply discounted. Get the latest in computer accessories, new HD smart TVs, robot vacuums, smart washers and dryers, Samsung phones and laptops, soundbars, smart ovens with induction ranges, smart monitors, green refrigerators and more.

Samsung 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Audio

(Photo: Samsung)

If you want an elevated sound experience, the HW-B450 soundbar from Samsung is the way to go. The subwoofer provides an incredible bass experience, and the soundbar is tested in the Samsung Audio Lab. It auto-optimizes sound, but you can also elevate the bass further if you want. Compare the sound quality at the link below.

Samsung HW-B450 2.1ch B450 soundbar with Dolby Audio, $140 (reduced from $200)

Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector

(Photo: Samsung)

This top-rated portable projector from Samsung can point anywhere, thanks to its 180-degree design. It automatically focuses the image, optimizes the screen size and can level the image even when it's pointed at an angle. You can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and use voice assistants, and the built-in speaker sends sound waves in every direction for great audio immersion. It works best indoors with dim lighting or outside at night.

Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector, $700 (down from $800)

Samsung portable 1TB SSD T7 shield USB 3.2

(Photo: Samsung)

This award-winning USB is one of the most dust-, drop- and water-resistant flash-memory USBs on the planet. It reads and writes files at dizzyingly fast speeds and is made for giant projects that need to be uploaded and downloaded quickly. Plus, it's compatible with almost any PC, MAC, Android or gaming device -- and so much more. It's available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB.

Samsung portable 1TB SSD T7 shield USB 3.2, $80 (lowered from $110)

Samsung "The Frame" smart TV

(Photo: Samsung)

This TV can be a work of art -- literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high definition when the television isn't in use (it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room). When you are watching TV, you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. Its anti-reflection matte display ensures more screen visibility. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more.



Bigger sizes are on sale too at the link below.

43" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $900 (down from $1,000)

Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking

(Photo: Samsung)

Need a new microwave? Get this countertop model from Samsung. At 1.9 cubic feet, it's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. The sensor cooking feature can warm soup or heat frozen dinners to optimal results, and the ceramic-coated interior is easy to clean. There's even an eco mode to reduce standby power, saving electricity. There are also trim kits available if you want to mount it over your oven.

Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking, $199 (originally $260)



Samsung Galaxy Buds2

(Photo: Samsung)

This is a much more affordable alternative to those other ear buds -- you know, the ones from a very fruity brand -- and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale for less than $100. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. These are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $70 (down from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S

(Photo: Samsung)

Need a new tablet? If you already have a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, this 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be yours for only $75 after a trade-in deal. Even if you don't have a tablet or phone to trade-in, you can get this elite mobile tablet with 64GB of space for $250, which is $100 off its normal price. The 128GB model is also down $100, for just $330.

10.4" Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64GB, $75 after trade-in or $250 (reduced from $350)

32" Samsung ViewFinity high resolution monitor

(Photo: Samsung)

This deal is incredibly exciting because the 32-inch Samsung monitor is currently less expensive than the smaller 24-inch and 27-inch monitors. You can really save a lot of money if you buy this gorgeous monitor, which has sharp picture and over a billion colors. It's TUV-certified to reduce eye strain from blue light, has a borderless design, VESA mount capabilities and a large variety of swivel, tilt and point options. Did we mention there's built-in cable management? Get this 2,560 x 1,440 resolution computer monitor today at this truly unbelievable price.

32" Samsung ViewFinity S60A QHD high resolution monitor, $200 (lowered from $350)

13" Samsung Galaxy Book2 360

(Photo: Samsung)

I'll cut right to the chase: if you bundle this 13-inch 2-in-1 tablet and PC combo with an Intel Core processor and 256GB of memory with the above ViewFinity monitor, you'll save a further 29% off, for a total of $1,240. Samsung will even throw in four free months of SiriusXM streaming. You'll save $410.

Or get the Samsung Galaxy Book on its own. It's $650 with a trade-in or $950 on its own.

13" Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, $950

Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher



(Photo: Samsung)

This quiet dishwasher (only 48 decibels!) is deceptively powerful. It can clean pots and pans without needing to prewash, has adjustable racks and during its drying cycle, automatically releases the door slightly to improve air circulation and dry your dishes even faster. Oh, and it comes with a special third rack on top, for utensils and silverware (leaving more room on the first rack) -- and all three racks are fully adjustable for height needs. This is the dishwasher of your dreams, if you, uh, had a dishwasher of your dreams. I know I now do.

Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher, $629 (originally $1000)

Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe 500GB SSD

(Photo: Samsung)

Does your gaming PC need a boost? Samsung has a solution for you: the 980 SSD card. It handles heavy graphics and super-fast PC games with ease. You can enable Full Power Mode through Samsung Magician software to get the most out of your SSD card. It comes with a five-year warranty too.

Samsung 980 PCIe 3.0 NVMe 500GB SSD, $40 (down from $60)

Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with Beverage Center



(Photo: Samsung)

Bespoke side-by-side refrigerators are a triumph in refrigerator design, and this one is about to be everywhere online and on Instagram. It has huge capacity with 28 cubic feet of space, and there's an auto open door sensor that allows you to open your refrigerator with only a light touch over the sensor. Oh, and the Beverage Center gives you access to fully purified water, ice bites or ice cubes and a built-in pitcher that automatically refills and gives you an option to infuse your beverage with flavor.

The Bespoke refrigerator can be controlled for temperature and energy management via the WiFi-enabled SmartThings app, which will also alert you when your filter needs to be replaced and more. Samsung is so confident you'll love their Bespoke smart fridge that it's even offering free installation and will haul away your old refrigerator. How can you resist?

Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with Beverage Center, $1,699 (reduced from $2,314)



Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD + SD adapter for microSD

(Photo: Samsung)

Does your device need a SD or a microSD? If you can't keep up with all these SD and micro SD memory cards, Samsung has a great solution for you: a 128GB Evo Select microSD card and an adapter for a regular SD card. Phew! Problem solved. There are more options at the link if you need multiple SD cards or if you want more (or less) GB space.

Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD + Samsung SD adapter for microSD, 1-pack, $12 (lowered from $17)