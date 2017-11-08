Taking A Look Back At Heidi Montag’s ‘Hills’ Pregnancy Hoax
The Hills and Celebrity Big Brother stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child. Congratulations are in order for the couple. Heidi just recently showed off her baby bump on the streets of Los Angeles.
While this is wonderful news for the pair, we can't help but remember seeing a much younger Heidi devastate MTV viewers with her pregnancy hoax on the hit-series The Hills.
During the early seasons of the MTV's hit-series, The Hills, everyone was obsessed the Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt or more commonly known as Speidi. The pair had everything reality TV watchers love. Drama, drama and even more drama.
One of their most memorable moments came when Heidi played the epic pregnancy hoax on her partner.
Scroll down below to see Heidi's pregnancy hoax on The Hills:
The scene plays out as normal as possible. Heidi meets with Spender to tell the love of her life she might be pregnant. But it wasn't the first time the MTV vet associated this common symptom that comes with carrying a bundle of joy. Behold, the infamous Hills hoax!
"I've been feeling really sick and really nauseous -- I've never really felt like this before," the then-21-year-old told her Pratt.
She continued, "I'm just kind of worried."
While we now know she wasn't having a baby and the Colorado native was never actually worried about a positive test result, the goal of finding out her partner's loyalty was a success.
Relive the glorious gold in the clip below:
impossible picking baby names because every name reminds me of someone I don't like— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 8, 2017
Although the couples first revelation of a baby turned out to be fake, we do have concrete proof that the pair are indeed expecting their first child together.
The news first made headlines on Twitter as Spencer was asking how parent's pick baby names.
He revealed he was having a hard time because every name reminds him of a person he hates. That immediately got fans and followers rilled up about the news.0comments
Then the couple appeared on the cover of Us Weekly in early April and the news was global. Both Spencer and Heidi shared the cover on Instagram and the rest is history. Check out the cover below:
