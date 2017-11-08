Taking A Look Back At Heidi Montag’s ‘Hills’ Pregnancy Hoax

The Hills and Celebrity Big Brother stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child. Congratulations are in order for the couple. Heidi just recently showed off her baby bump on the streets of Los Angeles.

While this is wonderful news for the pair, we can't help but remember seeing a much younger Heidi devastate MTV viewers with her pregnancy hoax on the hit-series The Hills.

During the early seasons of the MTV's hit-series, The Hills, everyone was obsessed the Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt or more commonly known as Speidi. The pair had everything reality TV watchers love. Drama, drama and even more drama.

One of their most memorable moments came when Heidi played the epic pregnancy hoax on her partner.

Scroll down below to see Heidi's pregnancy hoax on The Hills: