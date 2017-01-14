Sharon Tate's Sister Is Scared Charles Manson’s Eventual Death Could Start Another ‘Murder Spree’

Debra Tate, the younger sister of Sharon Tate, has spoken out about her fear of what could possibly happen after the death of notorious murderer Charles Manson.

In the months after Manson passes away, Debra explained to InTouch Weekly that she has an eerie suspicion that there could be more people killed.

"I think we could have a murder spree again," Tate said. "I'm very concerned that there could be significant backlash from his passing. He has thousands of followers now, and every one of them is evil."

Debra Tate also issued a chilling warning that the general public should be on alert in the wake of Manson's passing.

"I think he's criminally crazy," Debra said. "The public should be afraid."

Charles Manson was sentenced to prison 46 years ago. He is now 82-years-old but the murder spree that he orchestrated back in the '70s remains one of the most sinister crimes in United States history.

Dary Matera, the co-author of Taming the Beast: Charles Manson's Life Behind Bars, believes that Charles Manson was responsible for far more crimes than anyone ever suspected. Matera also is of the belief that he has been ordering murders from inside prison for years.

"There were at least 30 more murders after Manson went into prison," Dary said.

Debra Tate clearly agrees with Matera's suspicions.

"I absolutely believe he's murdered more people than what the public knows," Tate said. "He has a need to kill."

Most recently, Charles Manson was hospitalized for gastrointestinal issues. While there was speculation that he was on his death bed at the hospital, his alleged friend claims that Manson is not about to die.

His alleged friend Ben Gurecki spoke to the New York Daily News and gave a few statements on the criminal's health:

He's not about to die. He is strong. He is healthy. I've talked to him every night since he got out of the hospital.

Do you think there is going to be Debra Tate is right thinking that there will be a murder spree following Charles Manson's death?

[H/T Yahoo, InTouch Weekly]