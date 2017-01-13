Seth MacFarlane Gloomily Weighs In On Donald Trump’s First Press Conference As President-Elect

President-elect Donald Trump held his first post-election press conference on Wednesday, and, some might say that it didn't go very well. One such person is comedian, writer, and actor Seth MacFarlane. The Family Guy creator took to Twitter to express his concerns after the press conference. Needless to say, he didn't seem too optimistic about the future.

I've never seen anything like this press conference as long as I've been alive. We are in dark waters. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 11, 2017

What McFarlane is referring to is how Trump conducted himself during the press conference. One of the most talked about incidents during the broadcast was when Trump refused to take a question from a CNN correspondent. As the reporter was trying to ask Trump a relevant question, the President-elect simply spoke over him, telling him no.

After Trump motioned for another reporter to ask a question, he turned to the CNN reporter and simply said that his organization is terrible, that he shouldn't be rude, and, most importantly, that Trump was not going to let him ask a question because he believes that CNN is fake news.

This comes the day after unverified reports of Trump's ties to Russia made their way around the internet. BuzzFeed was the first to publish the actual report, whereas CNN simply reported on the fact that there was an unverified report circulating.

But Trump's outburst at CNN wasn't the only issue MacFarlane had with the press conference. During the election, and very recently, Trump has been very critical of celebrities and Hollywood. Lately, he has been digging into Meryl Streep after she called Trump out during her Golden Globes speech.

That being said, Trump is a known reality tv star. He was the host of The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice for 14 seasons. What's more, he is currently the executive producer on the show - now hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger. MacFarlane finds a bit of irony in Trump's spite of celebrity opinions.

The "anti-Hollywood" candidate ended his press conference with his TV CATCHPHRASE. So if I'm ever Pres, I get to end with "What the deuce"? — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 11, 2017

Trump ended his first press conference since being elected President of the United States of America by saying, "You're fired." He was speaking about his children taking over his businesses while he is in office, and what he might say to them when he leaves office. However, that phrase coming from Trump isn't just a statement, it is the phrase that made him a lot of money on television.

What did you think about Trump's first press conference?

