‘Revenge Body’ Trainers Share Their Best Weight Loss Tips

After watching just one episode of Khloe Kardashian‘s Revenge Body, you’ll probably notice that there are several different weight-loss techniques utilized by the celebrity trainers. After all, there’s no “right” way to shed pounds and get healthy, but there are certain tips that are helpful no matter what kind of body you have.

Here are eight important tips from Revenge Body trainers that can help you lose weight regardless of your age, activity level, gender, or budget.

1. Focus on Fitness as a Method of Healing

Getting in shape isn’t just about wearing a swimsuit with confidence or obtaining perfectly shaped thighs. According to Ashley Borden, “fitness is life’s natural healer.” Being active is an excellent way to relieve stress, deal with anxiety, and boost your overall happiness. As you lose weight, you’ll start to feel better physically and mentally. This will encourage you to stick with healthy habits and to continue losing weight.

2. Stop Complaining and Start Taking Action

Gunnar Peterson made a serious point on The Shred Life Podcast: “Do you want to do something about it or do you want to keep complaining?” So many Americans wish they could work towards the body they want, but they do very little to take steps towards that goal. Peterson’s words encourage people to focus more on taking action than on talking about the aspects of their body they dislike. After all, complaining doesn’t burn any calories.



3. Remember to Stay Balanced

When you’re trying to lose weight, starving yourself while hitting the gym every day is certainly no way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Revenge Body trainer Luke Milton emphasizes that living a balanced lifestyle is key to creating the body and mind that you want. The more you attempt to eat a healthy lifestyle, get active without overdoing it, and stay true to your ambitions, the better your weight loss results will be.

4. Eat a Real Breakfast

You’ve always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and according to trainer Nicole Winhoffer, it’s certainly not one to be skipped. “Breakfast is important because it breaks your fast from sleep and is the first nourishment your body receives,” Winhoffer said on her Instagram. So, if you’re one of those people who skips breakfast or just downs a cup of coffee on the way to the office, you may want to rethink your morning routine to ensure that your body is getting the nutrients it needs in order to lose weight in a healthy way.

5. Know the Difference Between Feeling Satisfied and Full

According to Lacey Stone from Revenge Body, there’s a stark difference between the two. “Satisfied is when you have enough food in your belly after you’ve eaten a meal but you don’t feel like you’re about to explode,” she said when she posted a video of her own eating habits. “Full is when you feel like you can’t even think about eating another bite because you feel like you can’t fit into your pants.” While you’re trying to lose weight, focus on feeling satisfied, not full. This will keep you from overeating or starving yourself.

6. Switch Up Your Exercise Routine

Falling into a workout lull is a surefire way to make your weight loss plan less effective. According to fitness guru Simone De La Rue, it’s vital that you keep your exercise routines exciting and full of variety. “It’s so important to always mix up your workout and challenge yourself,” she said in a recent Instagram post. Throw some fun workout classes, new running routes, and interesting yoga poses into your weekly fitness plans so that you stay interested and engaged.

7. Don’t Overcomplicate Things

According to Harley Pasternak, losing weight and becoming a healthier person isn’t really as difficult as most people make it sound. “Getting in great shape is simple,” he says on his social media. Focus on the five most important parts of a healthy lifestyle: walking 10,000 steps each day, getting enough sleep, eating 5 meals a day full of protein and fiber, unplugging from the world, and doing at least 5 minutes of daily resistance exercise. Sounds pretty easy, right?

8. Take Everything One Day at a Time

Celeb trainer Corey Calliet is a big fan of focusing on the mental part of the fitness journey. “Fall in love with trying to better yourself, and take it one day at a time,” he said in a recent interview with 8 Days Magazine. “Do that, and you’ll be alright.” Focus on the big picture of getting healthy, not on each individual pound that you’ve lost when you weigh yourself. You’ll find that losing weight is much easier if you put less pressure on yourself and try to enjoy the process of bettering your body.