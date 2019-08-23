This recipe has the best of Italy all in one dish! The kids will love the pizza/pasta combo, while you’ll love that it’s low in calories and fat and has a huge protein and fiber boost.



Recipe: Supreme Pizza Pasta Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

8 ounces whole wheat rotini pasta, dry

½ pound lean ground beef

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 small onion, diced

2 green bell peppers, diced

1 (8-ounce) container baby bella mushrooms, sliced

1 (23.25-ounce) jar light pasta sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

17 slices turkey pepperoni

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to the package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef until no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break the beef up as it cooks. Transfer the beef to a plate and drain any excess fat from the skillet. Add the olive oil to the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic, onion, bell peppers, and mushrooms and cook until the vegetables are softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish or a 14-inch round baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Return the cooked ground beef back to the skillet and mix with the vegetables. Reduce the heat to low. Pour the pasta sauce into skillet. Add the Italian seasoning and mix well. Stir the cooked pasta into the skillet, making sure to evenly coat the pasta. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the mozzarella and pepperoni. Bake uncovered until the cheese has melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1⅓ cup):

Calories: 314

Fat: 9g

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 8g

Sugars: 10g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 9

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.