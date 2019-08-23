Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Honey Mustard Chicken

Recipe: Skinny Honey Mustard Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 breast

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup honey mustard
  • 2 cups cornflakes
  • 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F and coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Pour the honey mustard into a shallow dish or plate.
  3. Using a food processor, pulse the cornflakes to a crumb texture. (If you do not have a food processor, crush them with your hands in a plastic bag.)
  4. Transfer the cornflake crumbs to a second shallow dish or plate, and season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.
  5. Dip each chicken breast into the honey mustard, coating both sides. Next, dredge the chicken in the cornflake crumbs and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through.
  7. Serve with additional honey mustard for dipping if desired.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 breast)

Calories: 305

Calories from fat: 30

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 98mg

Sodium: 976mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 36g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

