Recipe: Skinny Honey Mustard Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 breast
Ingredients
- ¾ cup honey mustard
- 2 cups cornflakes
- 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ½ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F and coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Pour the honey mustard into a shallow dish or plate.
- Using a food processor, pulse the cornflakes to a crumb texture. (If you do not have a food processor, crush them with your hands in a plastic bag.)
- Transfer the cornflake crumbs to a second shallow dish or plate, and season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper.
- Dip each chicken breast into the honey mustard, coating both sides. Next, dredge the chicken in the cornflake crumbs and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until cooked through.
- Serve with additional honey mustard for dipping if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 breast)
Calories: 305
Calories from fat: 30
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 98mg
Sodium: 976mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 36g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.