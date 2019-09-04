Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Fruit Salad

There is nothing tastier and healthier than treating yourself to fresh fruit on a hot day. Our Skinny Fruit Salad recipe combines fresh fruit with a creamy glaze that is perfect for serving at a cookout or picnic. The best part about the recipe is that it’s quick, easy, and of course healthy!

Pro tip: Change this salad up with your family’s favorite fruits, and get the kids involved by helping to “mix up the rainbow” when you dress the salad.

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 2-4 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced (8 oz total)

  • 1 cup fresh blueberries

  • 3 fresh kiwi, peeled and sliced

  • 4 cups fresh pineapple, cubed

  • 6-oz can no sugar added Mandarin oranges

  • 1 cup Tropicana® Trop 50® Orange Juice

  • 1 Tbsp sugar (or your favorite sweetener of choice)

  • 2 tsp cornstarch

  • 1 tsp orange zest

  • ⅛ tsp cinnamon

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together all of the cut fruit.

  2. Pour the cooled citrus glaze over the fruit and gently toss to coat.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 81
Calories from fat: 3
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 3mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 14g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 4

