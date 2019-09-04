There is nothing tastier and healthier than treating yourself to fresh fruit on a hot day. Our Skinny Fruit Salad recipe combines fresh fruit with a creamy glaze that is perfect for serving at a cookout or picnic. The best part about the recipe is that it’s quick, easy, and of course healthy!
Pro tip: Change this salad up with your family’s favorite fruits, and get the kids involved by helping to “mix up the rainbow” when you dress the salad.
Recipe: Skinny Fruit Salad
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 2-4 minutes
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced (8 oz total)
1 cup fresh blueberries
3 fresh kiwi, peeled and sliced
4 cups fresh pineapple, cubed
6-oz can no sugar added Mandarin oranges
1 cup Tropicana® Trop 50® Orange Juice
1 Tbsp sugar (or your favorite sweetener of choice)
2 tsp cornstarch
1 tsp orange zest
⅛ tsp cinnamon
Instructions
In a large bowl, mix together all of the cut fruit.
Pour the cooled citrus glaze over the fruit and gently toss to coat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 81
Calories from fat: 3
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 3mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 14g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 4
