There is nothing tastier and healthier than treating yourself to fresh fruit on a hot day. Our Skinny Fruit Salad recipe combines fresh fruit with a creamy glaze that is perfect for serving at a cookout or picnic. The best part about the recipe is that it’s quick, easy, and of course healthy!

Pro tip: Change this salad up with your family’s favorite fruits, and get the kids involved by helping to “mix up the rainbow” when you dress the salad.

Recipe: Skinny Fruit Salad

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2-4 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced (8 oz total)

1 cup fresh blueberries

3 fresh kiwi, peeled and sliced

4 cups fresh pineapple, cubed

6-oz can no sugar added Mandarin oranges

1 cup Tropicana® Trop 50® Orange Juice

1 Tbsp sugar (or your favorite sweetener of choice)

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp orange zest

⅛ tsp cinnamon

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together all of the cut fruit. Pour the cooled citrus glaze over the fruit and gently toss to coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 81

Calories from fat: 3

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 14g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 4

