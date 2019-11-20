If you love anything buffalo chicken flavored, you’ve found your new go-to appetizer! It tastes just like buffalo chicken dip, but this Buffalo Chicken Bites recipe is chip-free! The breadcrumbs create the crunch that the chips would add otherwise. If you already have shredded chicken cooked and ready to go, this recipe should take less than 10 minutes. Modify the amount of hot sauce depending on how hot you’re willing to go. These spicy little bites will be a BIG hit at your next party. If you’re a bigger fan of the wings, then don’t lose hope, because we’ve got a Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings recipe you’ll love! Check it out here!

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Bites

Prep time: 70 minutes (includes chill time)

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3-4 bites

Ingredients

4 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

1 cup hot sauce

3 cups cooked, shredded chicken breasts (or 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, raw)

½ cup reduced-fat, shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced

⅔ cup panko bread crumbs

⅔ cup whole wheat bread crumbs

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

If cooking the chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, blue cheese, and hot sauce, mixing it together until thoroughly combined. Add the shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and green onions to the bowl, and stir together to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or a silicone baking mat.). Using a 1 tablespoon measuring spoon, shape about 34 buffalo chicken bites from the chilled chicken mixture. In a mixing bowl or shallow dish, combine the Panko bread crumbs, whole wheat bread crumbs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and stir to combine. Roll each buffalo bite in the bread crumb mixture and place on parchment paper. Spray them all lightly with cooking spray. Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve with optional light ranch dressing to dip, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3-4 bites)

Calories: 143

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 39mg

Sodium: 1146mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 13g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 4

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.