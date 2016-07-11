Queen Elizabeth Didn’t Sit on the Iron Throne – Here’s Why

(Photo: Twitter / @MakingOfs)

When Queen Elizabeth II visited the Game of Thrones set in Northern Ireland last year, every single fan alive wanted nothing more than to see a photo of Her Majesty sitting on the coveted Iron Throne. But, despite all the hoping, dreaming, and wishing on magic lamps, she wasn't able to sit on the throne because of an odd and obscure rule.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were recently on Late Night with Seth Meyers where they were discussing the Queen's visit, according to Cosmopolitan. They admitted that at the time they had no idea that the Queen couldn't sit on the chair, even though it was a prop.

"Apparently, the Queen of England is not allowed to sit on a foreign throne," explained Benioff. "This is an esoteric rule we didn't know about until that moment."

So, fans of the show didn't get the photo of the Queen sitting on the Iron Throne. But, there were still some great photos of cast members, including Kit Harrington, Maise Williams, Sophie Turner, and Lena Headey alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Of course, there is always Photoshop.

The Queen changed her mind and decided to go back and sit on the Iron Throne...Hurrah!! https://t.co/s1cawHji8p pic.twitter.com/fG9GaoI5iU — HuffPostUK Pictures (@HuffPostUKPics) June 24, 2014

This story first appeared at Womanista.