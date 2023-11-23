Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to the UK for Christmas? Here's Where Things Stand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a strained relationship with his Royal family for some time now, leaving many to wonder if the couple will return to the United Kingdom for Christmas. Speaking to where things stand a friend of the pair recently told the Sunday Times: "I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays." Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the story to the Times.

However, security is certainly an issue for Harry and Markle, with sources close to them telling the Times that, "without security or a place to stay in the UK, they now need a 'formal invitation' from the king or Buckingham Palace to be able to stay on 'protected property' that has adequate security for the whole family." Royal aides told the paper that "temporary accommodation for Harry on the royal estate, which is covered by heightened protection, is likely to be made available for him, when feasible, if requested for any short visits."

The new comments come days after it was reported that Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly taken a dramatic fall. Speaking to PEOPLE, author Omid Scobie — whose new book Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy" — says that the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" from the royals. Her husband Harry, however, "still has unfinished business" with his family.

"Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, 'You know what? She doesn't want anything to do with it,'" said Scobie, who has covered the British royal family for over 10 years. "For Harry it's different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn't connected to the ties that bind from the past."

While the couple have put their royal lives behind them, they have remained in communication with Harry's father and sent him well wishes. "With Harry, there's a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out," said Scobie. "And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they're not directly to him. So there is a willingness there."