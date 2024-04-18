Prince Harry Continues to Distance Himself From UK in New Business Filing

Prince Harry has slowly been distancing himself from the United Kingdom over the past few years, and it seem that distance has just grown wider. In new business filings published by Companies House, a record of Harry's residence listed the United States as his "New Country/State Usually Resident."

First reported by the Daily Mail, the change apparently raises questions over whether or not Harrry can continue to be a Counsellor of State, which is one of seven Royal Family members who can deputize for the king or queen if they are abroad or unwell. Currently, Harry's father, King Charles III, is the ruling British monarch.

Harry and is wife Meghan Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as alleged comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin, ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, senior royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments.

In 2023, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved.

However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments. Buckingham Palace officials have since denied this.