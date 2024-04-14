Meghan Markle Wears Very Expensive Outerwear Accessory During Artsy Outing With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a bold, expensive fashion choice for an art exhibit that she and Prince Harry hosted at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last month. The Duchess of Sussex wore a black cape with floral embroidery that caught many fans' eyes. According to a report by Page Six, that cape came from Carolina Herrera, and retails for $3,790.

Markle and Prince Harry hosted the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection at SoFi Stadium on March 21. Event organizers posted photos from the event on Instagram last week, showing Markle in her unique outerwear with a black shirt and slacks underneath. Commenters went crazy for the cape, feeling it was very unique but still elegant and classy. Some of the other high profile guests included Markle's mother, Doria Ragland and Beyonce Knowles' mother, Tina Knowles.

Markle is not the first person to bring the cape into modern fashion ensembles. In fact, one of the most popular communities on Reddit is called "The Cape Revolution," with cape enthusiasts sharing their experience buying capes, wearing them or even making them from scratch. Users there believe that capes and cloaks of all shapes and sizes are due for a major comeback in the fashion world, and now they can count Markle among their pioneers.

Markle and Prince Harry were on hand to present "one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts and documents" in this exhibit. They also hosted a "moderated conversation" about "the history and significance of Black art and how various communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history."

Their time at this event reportedly caused some controversy as it came just one day before Kate Middleton publicly announced her cancer diagnosis. Pundits wondered whether Markle and Prince Harry knew about the news in advance, and questioned why the prince did not fly to the U.K. to visit with his sister-in-law as he did with his father, who was diagnosed with cancer a month prior.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did issue a public statement at the time, saying: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." It's not clear when they will next see Middleton in person. Prince Harry is traveling to the U.K. in May for an event related to his Invictus Games, but there's no word yet on whether he will stop and see his family.