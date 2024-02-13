King Charles Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III recently made his first public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis. Huffpost reports that the British monarch and Queen Camilla were spotted leaving St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday. The place of worship is only a few hundred yards from Sandringham House, where King Charles is recuperating after his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in early February. The type of cancer has not been revealed, but a Palace rep did confirm that it is not prostate cancer, as many had thought this based on the King's recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. In a statement issued on Saturday, King Charles said that the support he's received, during this challenging time, has been "the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," King Charles added. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."