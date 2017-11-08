Pornhub’s Epic April Fool’s Day Prank Terrifies The World

April 1st marks the day of April Fool's. This is the day fools come out and play practical jokes and spread hoaxes to the unsuspecting public. With the world today being mostly online, even your favorite websites get into the jokes—and yes that includes porn sites.

Mega porn site, Pornhub, pulled off an epic and terrifying joke for April Fool's that had everyone freaking out. The website made everyone think that their Facebook friends could see their porn-viewing habits. A popup message would appear while browsing the site that told users their content was shared to social media.

The popup message itself was pretty convincing, alerting viewers to the successful "share" of their chosen porn clip, which is enough to ruin the mood for pretty much anybody.

"Thanks for sharing. Pornhub now has automatic video sharing to your social media accounts," the popup reads. "No need to manually share your video to your friends and family ever again because this new revolutionary sharing feature does it for you! Automatically!"

It was only when users clicked on the "WTF, reverse this now!" tab that the porn site revealed the truth behind their April Fool's prank.

The prank was so convincing tons of people went to social media to share their traumatic experience. Check out these best reactions to Pornhub's epic April Fool's Day prank:

