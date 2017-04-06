A Horrible Online Prank Resulted In A 13-Year-Old’s Death

The community in Ann Arbor, Michigan is reeling today, since news became public of a young boy committing suicide after failing victim to an April Fool's Day prank by his girlfriend and her friends.

11-year-old Tysen Benz tragically attempted to take his own life by hanging himself when he believed that his girlfriend had died.

It turned out, however, the story of Benz's girlfriend dying was part an elaborate hoax that the girl herself orchestrated on social media.

Even going so far as to get other people involved to try and make it more convincing.

When Benz found out, his mother says, "...He believed her and said, "I'm going to kill myself.'"

Goss reportedly walked in on Tysen, whom she described as an "athlete, comedian, friend, brother and all around amazing child," as he was hanging himself. She got him immediate medical care but he was placed on life support and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

She claims that she did not know the girl who was known to be Tysen's girlfriend. Apparently, he secretly had a cell phone that he used to communicate with her behind his mother's back. The two have never even met.

Still, though, Goss has some strong words for the girl, saying to reporters, "I'm quite angry. I feel like, yeah, they're young and all that, but I feel like when you're 13, you're completely knowledgeable of your choices and you know right from wrong. You can make your own choices. I do feel like she took advantage of a younger boy to control and manipulate him. I don't feel like it should be taken lightly. She should be held legally responsible for this horrific prank."

Up Next: Man Dies During Doughnut-Eating Contest

Marquette Police Department Capt. Mike Kohler also spoke briefly about the terrible incident and said that Tysen's death is still being investigated.

Goss is using her tragic situation as an opportunity to encourage other parents to talk with their kids about online activity, saying, "I urge families to speak out, reach out and communicate with your children about life's precious gift and the dangers of the internet and texting and how telecommunications can have the same effects as speaking face to face. I want Tysen to be remembered as he was and all the joy he's brought to everyone. Keep his spirit alive by standing strong & fighting against social media bullying."

More News:

[H/T: Daily Mail]