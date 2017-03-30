Mischa Barton Discusses ‘Emotional’ Sex Tape Details With Dr. Phil

Mischa Barton has joined Dr. Phil to speak out about her sex tape.

In an episode set to air on Monday, the 31-year-old actress reportedly blasts her ex-boyfriend for leaking the NSFW footage claiming that he wants to wreak havoc on her life emotionally more so than financially.

The OC star has previously admitted that she used to love the man that is seen in the video but tried to separate herself from him once she learned of the secret recording, according to TMZ.

Mischa Barton has previously spoken out about the sex tape. In an official statement, while sitting with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, Barton opened up about her emotions after hearing that the adult content had surfaced.

"I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse, that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. I came forward to fight this not only for myself but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this and I am beyond grateful to Lisa Bloom, the Bloom Firm, and to all of my friends who have helped me through this horrific experience. It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself."

Hollywood sex-tape broker, Kevin Blatt, claims that he has seen stills of the video personally and that it is undoubtedly Mischa Barton.

"The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000," said Blatt. "I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com, and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they're all seriously considering the offer."

Barton's lawyer also revealed this statement earlier in March.

"Ms Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time. There's a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography."

She continued by saying: "Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it."

Be sure to tune in to Dr. Phil on Monday to watch Mischa Barton's interview.

Do you plan on watching Mischa Barton on Dr. Phil on Monday?

