Miley Cyrus Posted Some Very Interesting “Super Bowl” Pics Last Night

While a bevy of celebrities and fans alike took to social media to post about Super Bowl LI and Tom Brady's epic victory, pop superstar Miley Cyrus shared some strange "Super Bowl" snaps of her own.

The 24-year-old singer posted several snaps showing how she was performing a Lakshmi Puja in her house, according to NDTV. Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of wealth, and Miley and friends were clearly making a prayer offering to the deity.

The pictures show the "Wrecking Ball" artist's traditional setup at her Malibu pad complete with fruit bowls candles and rose petals scattered all around.

[H/T NDTV, Instagram: Miley Cyrus]