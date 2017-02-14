Miley Cyrus Photoshopped Liam Hemsworth In A Dress For Hilarious Valentine’s Day Post

Miley Cyrus shared a photoshopped pic of her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth in a dress to celebrate Valentine's Day and it is seriously hilarious. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to post the outrageous snap.

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:44am PST

The 24-year-old captioned the snap: "@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyy V-Day."

Miley photoshopped her Hunger Games actor beau's head onto another body that was wearing the same dress she rocked at the amfAR Inspiration Gala back in June of 2015.

Since sharing on Instagram, the Hannah Montana alum's followers showered the humorous post with more than 605k likes and over 4k comments.

To celebrate, the celebrity couple spent the day on the beach with their dogs. The former Disney channel star shared a slew of images on social media of her dogs, and one pic that showed Liam off in the distance looking at the ocean. She captioned the snap with paw print emojis.

🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:47am PST

The pop superstar also posted a montage of photos from the amfAR Gala to spread the loving feeling of Valentine's Day.

She posted the montage with the caption: "Have a Happy Hippie Valentimezzzzz! TBTuesday to my date night with @tywrent!!!!!! It's all about L-O-V-E everyday!!!!!! Celebrate friendship, family, animals, partners, art, music ...... everything that makes your heart smile! Try your very best to make sure everyone you come in contact with today feels extra special! Even just a big ol smile is sure to make the day of those around you! Be the WORLDS valentine! @hippyhippiefdn."

