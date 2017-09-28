Mia Khalifa Gives Charlie Murphy A 'Chappelle’s Show' Tribute

Former adult film star and social media personality, Mia Khalifa, has paid tribute to the late Charlie Murphy. And she did it in true Chappelle's Show fashion.

Khalifa took to Instagram sharing a pic with her fans and followers of Murphy dressed as one of his most iconic and memorable Chappelle's Show characters, Buc Nasty.

you don't know, Buc Nasty made his appearance as a member of the group of swashbuckling pimps assembling in a conference room like they're holding an annual finance seminar.

Khalifa captioned her Instagram pic, "Walking into heaven like... rip, murph."Check out the post below:

Buc Nasty's first appearance came in a mockumentary that begins with a series of interviews with participants in the Playa Haters Ball, as they explain the art form of being a hater and why they're a cut above the rest of the competition. But the first one-liner of the sketch was held for nearly two minutes, when Chappelle's Silky Johnston character enters the building with a walking cane in his hand and a mink coat on his back.

In the mid-2000s, there was nothing bigger than Chappelle's Show. It was a phenomenon and recreated what people thought sketch comedy could be. But there is no Chappelle's Show without Charlie Murphy. He was part of several of the show's most popular sketches, which have allowed it to live on despite being off the air for many years. His impact has been felt on several levels, from catch-phrases that live on to this day to the introduction of phrases that can be used to sum up everyday occurrences people go through.

The comedian and older brother of Eddie Murphy has passed away after battling leukemia, according to TMZ. According to his manager, Charlie died at a hospital in New York City. He had been going through chemotherapy treatment.

