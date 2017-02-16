Lindsay Lohan Defends Donald Trump: ‘If You Can’t Beat Him, Join Him’

Lindsay Lohan has spoken out about President Donald Trump and she believes that it is time for the American people to support him.

During a Facebook Live interview with Daily Mail, the Mean Girls star discussed the billionaire real estate mogul taking over the oval office.

"I think always in the public eye you're gonna be scrutinized, and he is the president. We have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him," she said.

The 30-year-old actress believes that it would be beneficial for Donald Trump to feel the support from the nation.

"You know, I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it's like for these people ... experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in."

Even though Lohan wants the American people to support Donald Trump, she did mention that she was apprehensive about returning to the country given her religious beliefs. She has been studying the Quran and was worried that the new ban on the Muslim-majority countries might impact her trying to come back stateside.

"I was scared to come here with everything going on because of my personal beliefs," she said.

According to Huffington Post, Lohan has been in Turkey meeting with Syrian refugees while working as the ambassador for Germany energy drink YNDA GmbH. The company is donating money and cans of the beverage to the refugees.

Check out the interview with Lindsay Lohan above.

This isn't the first time that Lindsay Lohan and Donald Trump's names have been mentioned in headlines together. This past October, in the heat of the presidential campaign, audio from a 2004 Howard Stern interview surfaced that had Donald Trump discussing Lohan.

Lohan's rep released a statement at the time that read: "Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by Presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that's where her passion is."

How do you feel about Lindsay Lohan's comments about Donald Trump?

[H/T Huffington Post]