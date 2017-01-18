Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Juicy’ Booty Pic

When you're hanging out with your friends in a hotel room, you all just inevitably end up taking pictures of one another's butts to post on Instagram, right? Kylie Jenner knows the situation all too well, proving she's a regular person just like the rest of us. Don't believe me? We've got the Instagram posts to prove it!

😏 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:18pm PST





juicy A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

As you can see from the above photos, it appears someone attempted to prank Kylie by bedazzling the word "Juicy" on the butt of her sweatpants, which is funny because that's a gross word to associate with that part of the body. We can only assume that Kylie thought the prank was funny and that was one reason why she wanted the word to be so prominent.

Kylie was recently spotted on the set of Ocean's Eight spending time with sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian. It appeared that she wore the same outfit to set that she wears in the above photos, so maybe Kylie is actually playing a character who would be proud that her pants said "Juicy" and Kylie posted the photos to Instagram in hopes of better understanding her character.

Here's hoping that Kylie was able to sit down comfortably despite her bedazzled posterior.

[H/T Instagram/kyliejenner]