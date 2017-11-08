Fans Are Confused About Kylie Jenner’s Scar In New Thong Photo

Kylie Jenner caused some controversy on social media with a new booty photo that shows what appears to be a large scar.

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

The 19-year-old shared the snap on Instagram with the caption: "sasha unreleased."

The photo shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sporting a tan crop top with matching thong bottoms. The picture was snapped from the side and gives a revealing view of the black-haired beauty's hourglass shape.

Kylie Jenner's fans are used to seeing the reality star show off some serious skin on social media. However, Kylie's followers were utterly confused after spotting what appears to be a huge gash in her pert posterior.

Thousands of social media users took to the comments section to pose theories about what the red marking on Kylie's booty might be.

"Is that a butt injection scar on your butt?!" one user commented.