Fans Are Confused About Kylie Jenner’s Scar In New Thong Photo
Kylie Jenner caused some controversy on social media with a new booty photo that shows what appears to be a large scar.
The 19-year-old shared the snap on Instagram with the caption: "sasha unreleased."
The photo shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sporting a tan crop top with matching thong bottoms. The picture was snapped from the side and gives a revealing view of the black-haired beauty's hourglass shape.
Kylie Jenner's fans are used to seeing the reality star show off some serious skin on social media. However, Kylie's followers were utterly confused after spotting what appears to be a huge gash in her pert posterior.
Thousands of social media users took to the comments section to pose theories about what the red marking on Kylie's booty might be.
"Is that a butt injection scar on your butt?!" one user commented.
Some of cosmetics mogul's followers expressed that they had no idea what the red scar was on her side, while others seemed totally convinced that the marking was left from plastic surgery.
Kylie Jenner has been outspoken in the past in denying plastic surgery rumors. She has admitted to getting lip fillers, but claims that her curvy shape is all natural and due to gaining weight through puberty.
"I used to be 120 pounds [at age 16]," she said. "Now I'm pushing 136, but it's alright, I like the chunkiness."prevnext
Despite the speculation that the Lip Kit creator had a massive scar on her booty, the marking is actually a tattoo. The red ink reads "before sanity."
Kylie got the word "sanity" tattooed on her backside in 2015. She later decided to add the word "before to it," according to Daily Mail.
Several of Jenner's hardcore fans made to sure to point out the fact that the E! News starlet had the work done in previous years, but she rarely shows it off on social media.0comments
Up Next:
- Kylie Jenner Snaps Vegas Selfie In Tiny Top
- Kylie Jenner Flips out Over Blac Chyna on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
- Tyga Spotted With Kylie Jenner Lookalike
[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Kylie Jenner]prev