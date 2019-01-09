We’re Making Kristin Cavallari’s 5 Favorite Healthy Snacks Immediately

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

You may know Kristin Cavallari as the face of MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she’s been chasing another dream entirely since those days.

The 30-year-old, who shares three children with NFL hubby Jay Cutler, has spent the last four years testing recipes for her cookbook, True Roots.

Not only will True Roots have 100 tasty recipes she has made from scratch, but every recipe will also be gluten-, dairy- and refined-sugar free.

Cavallari announced on her Instagram story Monday morning that True Roots is finished — which means we’ll see it on shelves in about a year.

“So I’m about to press send on my cookbook,” she said. “This is the best feeling in the whole entire world. I am done! I can’t believe it. I can’t wait to share it with you guys in a year.”

Even though we’ll have to wait to get our hands on her homemade recipes, luckily for us she’s sharing her favorite healthy snacks.

Blueberry Cashew Bars

Cavallari loves the blueberry muffin Larabars after a workout, so why not make her own version? “I’ve actually recreated them on my own at home, and I’ve been making date bars too,” she told Delish.

Zucchini Chips with Sour Cream and Onion Dip

Ditch your usual potato chips for thin zucchini slices and bake until crispy. “Just because it’s healthy doesn’t mean it has to be boring or bland,” she said.

Healthy Fruit Roll-ups

Like most of us, Cavallari is not immune to her sweet tooth — so thank goodness for her fruit leather snacks. She mixes pureed fruit with orange juice and spreads it onto two baking sheets, where it bakes at 200 degrees for 5 or 5.5 hours.

Hummus — with a nutty twist

Instead of making the traditional garbanzo bean spread, Cavallari opts for a crunchy alternative. “I’ve been making one with cannellini beans and pistachios in it that’s kind of different,” she said. “It’s unexpected, but it’s so good.”

Beef Jerky

After getting a dehydrator, she’s been making lots of her own beef jerky lately. Healthy beef jerky is a great way to get some quick protein in between meals or during your errands after a workout!

