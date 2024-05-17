Queen Camilla Gives Health Update on King Charles Amid His Cancer Battle

King Charles III is "getting better" amid his cancer treatment, according to his wife, Queen Camilla. While attending a garden party at Lamb House in Rye on May 16, the Queen, 76, gave royal watchers a promising update on the 75-year-old monarch's health, according to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah, sharing that Charles is showing improvements before playfully adding, "well, he would if he behaved himself."

The Thursday update came three months after Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. The British monarch was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate in January. In a Feb. 5 update, Buckingham Palace shared that "during The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," and "diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." His Majesty immediately began "a schedule of regular treatments," and took a break from public-facing duties. Although His Majesty took a break from public-facing duties as he began "a schedule of regular treatments," the Palace announced in April that Charles would resume public engagements.

"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," the statement read. "To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients."

During the April 30 outing at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, Charles joked that he was happy to be "out of my cage." He also briefly discussed his own cancer diagnosis, admitting that the news was a "bit of a shock." When asked how he was doing, the monarch said, "not too bad" as he shared that he was set to undergo "treatment this afternoon as well."

Charles has gone on to make several public appearances since, but he was notably absent from the Thursday garden party. Camilla revealed that her husband had been "dragged away to more menial tasks" and was "quite cross he could not be there," per the Mirror. During the outing Camilla was treated to a performance by actors Timothy West and Hayley Mills. Later that evening, Charles surprised the audience at the Royal Opera House, the monarch attending a special gala performance organized in tribute to Sir Antonio Pappano. At the end of the show, he appeared on stage with Pappano and the other performers.