The 7 Clean Meals Khloe Kardashian Eats Every Single Day for Her New Fit Figure

Have you seen Khloé Kardashian‘s revenge body? The 34-year-old looks better than ever, and is happy to flaunt her weight loss and fitness success in the face of those who always thought of her as the “fat, ugly sister.”

“For me, my revenge is for everybody who called me fat and ugly,” she told USA Today. “It shows how strong I am mentally.”

Kardashian’s nutritionist, Dr. Philip Goglia, has more than 30 years of nutrition expertise under his belt — plus an impressive list of celeb clientele (think Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling). Goglia spoke with Healthista about his meal plan strategy, focusing specifically on macros.

“We work with each client to determine their metabolic body type. Each requires a unique meal breakdown based on how that person’s body breaks down proteins, fats and carbs,” he told Healthista.

(Kardashian isn’t the only one tracking her macros. Read here to learn how tracking protein, fats and carbs can help you reach your weight loss goals without counting calories!)

Goglia told Healthista that Kardashian eats seven meals per day — which might seem like a lot of work and meal prep for a mere ~peasant~ like you or me, but when you’ve (probably) got a team of assistants at your disposal, anything is possible.

Ahead are each of the seven meals Kardashian eats per day to stay on top of her weight loss goals.

Meal 1

Breakfast consists of a protein shake: one scoop of whey protein powder with one tablespoon of almond butter and a fruit of choice — blended with ice and water.

After working my butt off there’s nothing that tastes better than a Slender Blend shake! Take the @proteinworld 30 Day Challenge and get fit for summer! #proteinworld #PW30daychallenge #PWCollab A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 28, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Meal 2

We’re thinking this is more of a mid-morning snack, because it’s a pretty small meal: a piece of fruit. But if you’re someone who constantly needs to snack throughout the day, a piece of fruit is a pretty good way to go. Keep some tangerines or oranges at your desk to avoid a trip to the vending machine down the hall.

Meal 3

When lunch time rolls around for Kardashian, she’s going to have a four-ounce chicken breast with vegetables, plus a salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach). Getting in a lean protein and some leafy greens are necessary to see weight loss results.

Meals 4 and 5

Two more small snacks are in order before dinner time, and they both consist of one cup of vegetables paired with a healthy fat. Example: a cup of celery plus 12 almonds, or a cup of tomatoes with one egg.

Looking for other healthy snacks? Click right here.

Meal 6

Goglia says dinner for Kardashian is usually similar to her lunch, except instead of chicken she’ll have a healthy fatty fish like salmon, sea bass, black cod or arctic char. Round it out with eight ounces of veggies and a salad and you’ve got one healthy dinner.

Meal 7

For her last meal of the day, Kardashian will have a piece of fruit for dessert — but she’s no stranger to indulging, and Goglia says she’ll stray from her fruit dessert in honor of something a bit more satisfying from time to time. In fact, Goglia says Kardashian plans for cheat meals in her meal plan — something we can get on board with, since deprivation almost always ends in binging.

“She has a pattern where she will do seven days on and then have one meal off,” Goglia says. “Her choice of cheat would vary a great deal – maybe she’ll have a slice of cake as dessert or a pizza or pasta dinner, basically whatever she has a craving for.”

