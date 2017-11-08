Kendra Wilkinson Prompts Twitter With Bizarre ‘Mojitos And Twerking’ Question

Kendra Wilkson Baskett is back at it again with another curious social media post, and this one involves twerking, mojitos and a "hoedown."

wait... do mojitos and twerking even exist at hoedowns?? Oh well 💁🏼 😂 https://t.co/5J6xD1Io1d — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 19, 2017

"wait... do mojitos and twerking even exist at hoedowns??" she tweeted on Wednesday.

For context, the tweet thread started when fan asked the Kendra on Top star when they would see her twerk. She playfully responded that she would when she had the energy to do it.

That's when TV personality and friend Adrienne Janic, chimed in about the duo's plans for the weekend. Apparently the two are headed to a "hoedown" this weekend, and Janic says she'll need to loosen up with some mojitos first.

@KendraWilkinson I might "partake" too! 😜👯😂😂😂😂 I might need a couple of mojitos to get me started! Lol!! — Adrienne Janic (@AdrienneJanic) April 19, 2017

Now, that's when Kendra's question came in, and her followers were more than ready to sound off on the curious combination.

