Kendra Wilkinson Prompts Twitter With Bizarre ‘Mojitos And Twerking’ Question

By John Connor Coulston

Kendra Wilkson Baskett is back at it again with another curious social media post, and this one involves twerking, mojitos and a "hoedown."

"wait... do mojitos and twerking even exist at hoedowns??" she tweeted on Wednesday.

For context, the tweet thread started when fan asked the Kendra on Top star when they would see her twerk. She playfully responded that she would when she had the energy to do it.

That's when TV personality and friend Adrienne Janic, chimed in about the duo's plans for the weekend. Apparently the two are headed to a "hoedown" this weekend, and Janic says she'll need to loosen up with some mojitos first.

Now, that's when Kendra's question came in, and her followers were more than ready to sound off on the curious combination.

Scroll down to see how how her fans responded.

The former Girls Next Door star and received a couple of fun responses, including tweets pointing out it may be a bit hard to get a rum and lime juice concoction in a setting best known for beer and whiskey.

However, the funniest responses weren't from fans at all.

Janic responded with an emoji-heavy tweet promising a mojito-filled night for the duo.

However, when Kendra chimed in next, it wasn't about the mojitos. The former Playboy model was more worried about the twerking aspect of the evening.

"Is it sad that I'm really getting mentally n physically prepared for the twerking I promised you guys this weekend?" she told her followers.

In other Kendra news, she's been making headlines for her recent tropical vacation pics and posing for a shot with a couple Walking Dead stars.

[h/t Twitter: @KendraWilkinson]

