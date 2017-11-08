Kendra Wilkinson Prompts Twitter With Bizarre ‘Mojitos And Twerking’ Question
Kendra Wilkson Baskett is back at it again with another curious social media post, and this one involves twerking, mojitos and a "hoedown."
wait... do mojitos and twerking even exist at hoedowns?? Oh well 💁🏼 😂 https://t.co/5J6xD1Io1d— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 19, 2017
"wait... do mojitos and twerking even exist at hoedowns??" she tweeted on Wednesday.
For context, the tweet thread started when fan asked the Kendra on Top star when they would see her twerk. She playfully responded that she would when she had the energy to do it.
That's when TV personality and friend Adrienne Janic, chimed in about the duo's plans for the weekend. Apparently the two are headed to a "hoedown" this weekend, and Janic says she'll need to loosen up with some mojitos first.
@KendraWilkinson I might "partake" too! 😜👯😂😂😂😂 I might need a couple of mojitos to get me started! Lol!!— Adrienne Janic (@AdrienneJanic) April 19, 2017
Now, that's when Kendra's question came in, and her followers were more than ready to sound off on the curious combination.
@KendraWilkinson I think they mostly consist of beer and whiskey or that's what I've been told. Lolololololololol— ✌? (@CLangley8675309) April 19, 2017
The former Girls Next Door star and received a couple of fun responses, including tweets pointing out it may be a bit hard to get a rum and lime juice concoction in a setting best known for beer and whiskey.
However, the funniest responses weren't from fans at all.
@KendraWilkinson They will after Saturday!!!! ?????? Lol!— Adrienne Janic (@AdrienneJanic) April 19, 2017
Janic responded with an emoji-heavy tweet promising a mojito-filled night for the duo.
However, when Kendra chimed in next, it wasn't about the mojitos. The former Playboy model was more worried about the twerking aspect of the evening.
Is it sad that I'm really getting mentally n physically prepared for the twerking I promised you guys this weekend? ?— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 19, 2017
"Is it sad that I'm really getting mentally n physically prepared for the twerking I promised you guys this weekend?" she told her followers.
In other Kendra news, she's been making headlines for her recent tropical vacation pics and posing for a shot with a couple Walking Dead stars.
