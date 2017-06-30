Kendra Wilkinson Reveals She Has ‘Moved On’ From Playboy

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett wants everyone to know she has moved on.

The former Girls Next Door star, who famously dated Hugh Hefner and lived in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s, took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about distancing herself from the brand.

Kendra posted a smoking hot image of herself in a two piece bikini getting into a swimming pool. Her head is tilted back letting her long blonde hair flow down her back.

Kendra captioned the pic, "Sometimes it's hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way."

She added, "I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f--k about meeting standards and impressing people."

After marrying her husband Hank Baskett at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, Kendra went on to star in her own self-titled reality show and give birth to a son and daughter, ages 7 and 2-years-old.

The 31-year-old went on to say, "Who I am is who I am n the people who follow my journey know what's up n I love you guys. Got a lot coming up n can't wait to share it with all of you."

Kendra has never been one to shy away from talking about her experience at the Playboy mansion. In an interview with E! News in October 2016 she reminisced about the most positive aspects it afforded her.

"You know what my favorite part of living there was? Hef. At first, it wasn't. I moved into the Playboy Mansion at 18 years old. I went in for the party, but I left with a best friend," Kendra told E!.

