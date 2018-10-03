7 Veggie-Fueled Recipes Inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s Super Clean Diet

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

At 49 years old, J-Lo looks like she hasn’t aged a day since “Jenny From the Block,” and we think we know why. Despite her obviously stellar genes, the singer also sticks to an insanely clean diet and strict fitness routine.

Lopez’s trainer, Tracy Anderson, shares that Lopez sticks to a clean, non-processed diet. “It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” Anderson told PEOPLE. “Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed – just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Rocks This Crazy Clean Diet to Look 20 Years Younger

For breakfast, Lopez sticks to a protein shake and a cup of decaf coffee. When lunchtime rolls around she’ll usually have a veggie-heavy salad with salmon. And for dinner she’ll make sure to pair a protein, like pork or chicken, with a grain, like quinoa.

In other words, protein, fruits and veggies make up her uber clean diet. She says that over the years, she’s learned that eating healthy and indulging in moderation is key to a killer bod like hers. We heard that she’s a sucker for chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies (who isn’t?), so we’re glad to see she will still indulge from time to time.

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier […] diet,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

Ahead are seven recipes inspired by J-Lo’s diet — we think you’ll be surprised by how delicious and easy to make they are.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning $28 Million Bel-Air Mansion Just Confirms She’s a Queen

​

Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl

For a healthy, nutrient-packed meal, this will be your new favorite recipe. The chickpeas and quinoa with vinaigrette make for a full and savory base, while the roasted veggies provide light and crunchy texture. Check out the recipe here.

​

Balsamic Roasted Chicken and Vegetables

The balsamic marinade takes the chicken breast to the next level, while the roasted sweet potatoes, parsnips, onions and rosemary complement the chicken perfectly. You’ll be happy knowing that for both chicken AND veggies, it rings in at only 356 calories, and it’s chock-full of nutrients. Here’s the recipe.

​

Greeny Salad with Crispy Chickpeas + Roasted Jalapeño Dressing

The bed of kale and Brussels sprouts makes for the perfect backdrop for the crunchy pumpkin seeds and roasted chickpeas in this recipe from Sprouted Kitchen. Add a kick with the jalapeño dressing and your taste buds will be in heaven! Plus: avocado. Click here to see the recipe.

​

Curried Vegetable Polenta Kabobs

Kabobs are the perfect summer meal — especially when they’re this healthy! Add some cubed chicken in between the curried veggies for a high-protein, nutrient-packed dinner you won’t forget anytime soon. Super simple and easy to make, this dinner will be the star of your next cookout. Check out the recipe here.

​

Quinoa Egg Salad With Grilled Asparagus

Quinoa egg salad packs in the protein in a non-traditional (but still delicious) way, while the asparagus adds a healthy nutrient-rich veggie crunch. The creamy egg salad is unlike any you’ve ever tried with its tangy feta and crunchy sunflower seeds. If asparagus isn’t your favorite, swap it out for another veggie — roasted red pepper, anyone? Click here for the recipe.

​

Vegetable Quinoa Burgers

Quinoa, sweet potatoes, zucchini and mushrooms come together for the base of this crunchy and satisfying quinoa burger. You’ll fall in love with quinoa veggie burgers after trying this recipe — it has the same texture as a regular burger, but you’re getting massive amounts of healthy benefits. Click here for the recipe.

​

Chocolate Raspberry Dreams Breakfast Parfait

Don’t think we forgot about breakfast! This breakfast looks like it’d be a sweet treat but is actually one of the best ways to start off your day. Rolled oats, raspberries, chia seeds and cocoa powder star in this overnight oats recipe. Nothing like the thought of a delicious breakfast to get you out of bed! Check it out here.

Related:

We Looked at Jennifer Lopez Through the Years and We Can Tell You She’s Always Been This Fit

Get a Sculpted Body Like Halle Berry’s With These Fitness Tips From Her Longtime Trainer

Here’s How You Really Do a High-Protein, Low-Carb Diet