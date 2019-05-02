Jennifer Aniston Starts Every Morning With This Breakfast and Workout Routine

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty)

There’s no denying that Jennifer Aniston has one of the most sought-after physiques in the biz. She’s been commanding both the big and the small screens for over two decades, and we can’t help but marvel at such a graceful, charming and beautiful pro like Jennifer Aniston. If she’s at the top of your celebrity fitspo list, take a look at her diet and exercise routine below to live like Aniston. A girl can dream, can’t she?

Her morning routine

Just like the rest of us, Aniston wakes up to a morning routine.

“If I’m working, I’m up at 4:30, 5 a.m.,” she told Well+Good. “If not, between 8 and 9 a.m., because I’m a late-night person—I putter. But usually, when I wake up, I’ll make my standard cup of hot water with a slice of lemon in there.”

She’ll feed the pups, drink a cup of coffee and make some breakfast. Her quick go-to is a protein shake made with protein powder, bananas, blueberries, frozen cherries, stevia, green veggies, maca powder, cacao and collagen peptide. She swears that the recent addition of collagen peptide has attributed to healthier nails and glowing skin.

If a protein shake isn’t in the works for the day, she’ll go for Ezekiel whole wheat toast and poached eggs with avocado and a drizzle of coconut oil.

From there, Aniston jumps straight into her cardio-yoga workout.

Her daily workout

Aniston’s longtime personal trainer Mandy Ingber shared with InStyle that she and Aniston work out three days a week together, citing a cardio-yoga hybrid as her workout of choice. The star warms up with 20-25 minutes of spinning, followed by a 45-minute yoga routine. Ingber incorporates standing poses like sun salutations, warrior II and triangle pose, and says Aniston’s favorites are balancing poses like tree, half-moon pose and warrior III.

“[Aniston] does love a good tree,” Ingber said. “She also likes plank as well, because plank will work with the abs, or the forearm plank, so any variation on the plank or the forearm plank.”

Aniston and Ingber end their workouts with five minutes of meditation in corpse pose. Perhaps that helps to explain why Aniston has aged so gracefully? Studies have shown meditation to help slow down the growth rate of aging cells in your body.

So for those of you keeping track at home, this is what Aniston’s workout typically looks like:

20-25 minutes of cardio

Sun Salutation A

Sun Salutation B

Warrior II

Triangle pose

Tree pose

Half-moon pose

5 minutes of corpse pose

For the days when Aniston and Ingber don’t work out together, Aniston goes for the barre method after 20-30 minutes of cardio. She likes to switch up her routine, saying that “keeping your body confused is always key.”

If you don’t have the time to work out exactly like Aniston, have no fear. Ingber says you can still get in Jennifer Aniston-style workout in 20 minutes!

“You can totally have a great little yoga routine in 20 minutes: 10 sun salutations and five or six standing poses and five minutes of stretching,” the trainer says. One of Ingber’s favorite moves for Aniston to pack a lot of toning in a little time is a chair pose to a squat. “We’ll hold the chair [pose] for about 30 seconds, and then we’ll go into about 10 squats or so, and we’ll repeat that three or four times so that we get plenty of toners in there as well.