Our Favorite Deals at the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

Get ready for the hottest event of the summer. The Discover Samsung Summer 2023 event is here, and it's bigger and better than ever. This week, from May 15 to May 21, prepare to dive into a sea of incredible deals and mind-blowing discounts on all your favorite Samsung products.
Top deals from the Discover Samsung Summer 2023 event:
- Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator, $1,599 (reduced from $2,314)
- 43" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $900 (down from $1,000)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $70 (down from $150)
From smartphones to smartwatches, TVs to tablets, they've got it all covered. You won't believe your eyes when you see the jaw-dropping prices and the sizzling summer savings. Whether you're upgrading your tech or treating yourself to something special, this event is the perfect opportunity to snag the latest gadgets while keeping your wallet happy.
So mark your calendars and get ready to make some waves at the Discover Samsung Summer 2023 Sale. It's time to turn up the heat and make this summer the most epic one yet with brand-new Galaxy phones, their one-of-a-kind 'The Frame' TV, Samsung Galaxy Buds and so much more.
Samsung "The Frame" smart TV
This TV can be a work of art -- literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high-definition when the television isn't in use (it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room). When you are watching TV, you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. Its anti-reflection matte display ensures more screen visibility. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more.
Bigger sizes are on sale too at the link below.
43" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $900 (down from $1,000)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are a much more affordable alternative to Apple AirPods, and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale for less than $75. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. The Buds2 shown are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $70 (down from $150)
Samsung Galaxy S23
The Galaxy S23's 50MP high-resolution camera offers a nightography feature, or the ability to shoot photos and cameras in night mode. The phone itself has Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, which makes it good for general use and for mobile gaming. You also get long battery life and an adaptive screen display for watching comfortably in low light and sunny conditions.
There are so many customizable options for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Get the basic S23 model, upgrade to the bigger S23 Plus or go all out with the S23 Ultra. Then you can choose the color: cream, lavender, phantom black or green (or the Samsung exclusive colors available for some models: graphite and lime) and the memory storage space. All models offer 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB, but the Ultra model has the option of a whopping 1 TB of cell phone space.
You can sign up for four different carriers right on the Samsung website: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or U.S. Cellular. Don't miss out on Samsung's newest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This is absolutely the best trade-in offer, too, and for today only, you could get a Samsung Galaxy 23 for as little as $60 with a trade-in.
Samsung Galaxy 23 or Samsung Galaxy 23+ smartphone, starting at $60 with trade-in
Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra smartphone, starting at $450 with trade-in
Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with beverage center
Bespoke side-by-side refrigerators are a triumph in refrigerator design, and this one is about to be everywhere online and on Instagram. It offers huge capacity, with 28-cubic-feet of space. There's an auto-open door sensor that allows you to open your refrigerator with only a light touch over the sensor. Oh, and the Beverage Center gives you access to fully purified water, ice bites or ice cubes and a built-in pitcher that automatically refills and gives you an option to infuse your beverage with flavor.
The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be controlled for temperature and energy management via the WiFi-enabled SmartThings app, which will also alert you when your filter needs to be replaced and more. Samsung is so confident you'll love their Bespoke smart fridge that the brand is offering free installation and will haul away your old refrigerator.
How can you resist? It's one of our favorite items in the Discover Samsung sale.
Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with beverage center, $1,599 (reduced from $2,314)
Samsung 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Audio
If you want an elevated sound experience, the HW-B450 soundbar from Samsung is the way to go. The subwoofer provides an incredible bass experience, and the soundbar is tested in the Samsung Audio Lab. It auto-optimizes sound, but you can also elevate the bass further if you want. Compare the sound quality at the link below.
Samsung HW-B450 2.1ch B450 soundbar with Dolby Audio, $140 (reduced from $200)
Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector
This top-rated portable projector from Samsung can point anywhere, thanks to its 180-degree design. It automatically focuses the image, optimizes the screen size and can level the image, even when it's pointed at an angle. You can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and use voice assistants.
The built-in speaker sends sound waves in every direction for great audio immersion. It works best indoors with dim lighting or outside at night.
Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector, $600 (down from $800)
Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD + SD adapter for microSD
Does your device need an SD or a microSD? If you can't keep up with all these SD and micro SD memory cards, Samsung has a great solution for you: a 128GB Evo Select microSD card and an adapter for a regular SD card.
Phew! Problem solved. There are more options at the link if you need multiple SD cards or if you want more (or less) GB space.
Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD + Samsung SD adapter for microSD, 1-pack, $13 (lowered from $17)
Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher
This quiet dishwasher (only 48 decibels) comes loaded with great features. It can clean pots and pans without needing to pre-wash, and features three adjustable drying racks. The Samsung StormWash automatically releases the door slightly at the end of its wash cycle to improve air circulation and dry your dishes faster.
This is the dishwasher of your dreams, if you, uh, had a dishwasher of your dreams. I know I now do.
Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher, $579 (originally $1000)
Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking
Need a new microwave? Get this 1.9-cubic-foot countertop model from Samsung. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. The sensor cooking feature can warm soup or heat frozen dinners to optimal results, and the ceramic-coated interior is easy to clean. There's even an eco mode to reduce standby power, saving electricity. There are also trim kits available if you want to mount it over your oven.
Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking, $259 (originally $260)
Samsung portable 1TB SSD T7 shield USB 3.2
This award-winning USB is one of the most dust, drop and water-resistant flash-memory USBs you can buy. It reads and writes files at dizzyingly fast speeds -- it's designed for giant projects that need to be uploaded and downloaded quickly. Plus, it's compatible with almost any PC, MAC, Android or gaming device.
It's available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes.
Samsung portable 1TB SSD T7 shield USB 3.2, $75 (lowered from $110)