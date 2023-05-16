Our Favorite Deals at the Discover Samsung Summer Sale

Samsung "The Frame" smart TV (Photo: Samsung) This TV can be a work of art -- literally. With its customizable picture frame exterior, you can display elegant works of art in high-definition when the television isn't in use (it has a motion sensor to detect when you are or aren't in the room). When you are watching TV, you can see 100% color volume via quantum dot technology, with HDR that delivers optimal contrast and vividness. Its anti-reflection matte display ensures more screen visibility. The smart TV Is powered by Tizen, so you can download all your favorite streaming apps and more. Bigger sizes are on sale too at the link below. 43" Samsung The Frame smart TV, $900 (down from $1,000) $900 at Samsung prevnext

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (Photo: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are a much more affordable alternative to Apple AirPods, and they have the same high-quality audio features. Right now, they're on sale for less than $75. The Samsung Galaxy buds come with active noise cancellation, seamless connectively with your watch and phone, a lightweight and comfortable fit for your ears and, of course, excellent and well-balanced audio. The Buds2 shown are in graphite, but they're also available in lavender, olive and white. Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $70 (down from $150) $70 at Samsung

Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with beverage center (Photo: Samsung) Bespoke side-by-side refrigerators are a triumph in refrigerator design, and this one is about to be everywhere online and on Instagram. It offers huge capacity, with 28-cubic-feet of space. There's an auto-open door sensor that allows you to open your refrigerator with only a light touch over the sensor. Oh, and the Beverage Center gives you access to fully purified water, ice bites or ice cubes and a built-in pitcher that automatically refills and gives you an option to infuse your beverage with flavor. The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be controlled for temperature and energy management via the WiFi-enabled SmartThings app, which will alert you when your filter needs to be replaced and more. Samsung is so confident you'll love their Bespoke smart fridge that the brand is offering free installation and will haul away your old refrigerator. How can you resist? It's one of our favorite items in the Discover Samsung sale. Samsung Bespoke side-by-side smart refrigerator with beverage center, $1,599 (reduced from $2,314)

Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector (Photo: Samsung) This top-rated portable projector from Samsung can point anywhere, thanks to its 180-degree design. It automatically focuses the image, optimizes the screen size and can level the image, even when it's pointed at an angle. You can easily access all your favorite streaming apps and use voice assistants. The built-in speaker sends sound waves in every direction for great audio immersion. It works best indoors with dim lighting or outside at night. Samsung "The Freestyle" portable projector, $600 (down from $800) $600 at Samsung

Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher (Photo: Samsung) This quiet dishwasher (only 48 decibels) comes loaded with great features. It can clean pots and pans without needing to pre-wash, and features three adjustable drying racks. The Samsung StormWash automatically releases the door slightly at the end of its wash cycle to improve air circulation and dry your dishes faster. This is the dishwasher of your dreams, if you, uh, had a dishwasher of your dreams. I know I now do. Samsung StormWash 48 dBA dishwasher, $579 (originally $1000) $579 at Samsung

Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking (Photo: Samsung) Need a new microwave? Get this 1.9-cubic-foot countertop model from Samsung. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. The sensor cooking feature can warm soup or heat frozen dinners to optimal results, and the ceramic-coated interior is easy to clean. There's even an eco mode to reduce standby power, saving electricity. There are also trim kits available if you want to mount it over your oven. Samsung countertop microwave with sensor cooking, $259 (originally $260)

$259 at Samsung

