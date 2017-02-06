Gisele Bundchen’s Reaction To Tom Brady Winning Super Bowl 51 Is Classic

After her husband Tom Brady won Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, Gisele Bundchen had absolutely the best reaction. The Brazilian bombshell went totally nuts as the New England Patriots claimed victory, and her husband became the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowls.

When the Patriots scored to win the game, the 36-year-old Victoria's Secret angel was seen filming herself in the midst of a rowdy celebration. At one point she even became so excited that she dropped her phone on the ground.

On Monday morning, Gisele Bundchen was still soaking in the moment as she shared a photo taken on the field at the NRG Stadium in Houston with Tom Brady following the epic game.

Gisele captioned the photo: "Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!! #neverstopbelieving #lovemovesmountains #dedication #family #thankyouGod."

Leading up to the big game, Gisele shared several photos on social media to kick off the day. One photo showed Gisele and group of friends rocking jerseys that read "Brady's Ladies."

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

