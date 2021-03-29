Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy

As moms, we always want what’s best for our babies, and that starts with the foods we eat when we’re pregnant. Eating healthy (despite all of our unique cravings) is important to any expecting mom, so besides increasing our consumption of all things good for us, it’s also important to know what foods could be harmful to us and our babies while we’re pregnant.

Use the chart below to not only see what foods you should avoid during your pregnancy, but also why they are bad for you and how you can make them work during the next 9 months!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read more: 6 Important Things to Remember When Your Pregnant & Exercising

WATCH: Get Fit With Mom