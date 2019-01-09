Exactly What Jennifer Aniston Eats Each Day to Stay Fit

No matter how much Aveeno moisturizer you use, it won’t magically transform you into Jennifer Aniston. Tragic, we know.

So the next best thing to getting that Aniston-esque sunkissed glow and lean physique? Her diet. Check out Aniston’s healthy diet that keeps her fit and fabulous.

Breakfast

After a glass of warm water with lemon, the 47-year-old star enjoys a cup of coffee. A poached egg on whole wheat bread with sliced avocado and tomato makes for her typical breakfast (when she’s not drinking a quick protein shake). By the way, she even picks her own eggs, because she and huband Justin Theroux own their very own chicken coop.

Lunch

Lunch is “some form of vegetables or salad with protein—pretty basic.” Check out her favorite salad that she posted on Living Proof NYC Instagram during a takeover.

“My perfect salad — Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios,” Aniston wrote in the caption.

Dinner

Typically, dinner is “probably the same” as lunch. On cheat days, though, she’ll make skinny-style pasta carbonara.

“I’ve learned how to make it,” she told Elle, “and it’s not that bad for you! It’s just an egg, Parmesan cheese, and a little pasta water. And we substitute turkey bacon for real bacon, so, you know.”

