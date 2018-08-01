Equipment-Free Butt Workout From Celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea

If you think the name Erin Oprea sounds familiar but you can’t seem to place it, it’s probably because you’ve heard her referenced by huge stars like Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini. This Nashville-based fitness trainer is one that celebs seem to love, and for good reason: she can work miracles when it comes to shaping incredible bodies.

According to Oprea, results aren’t made in the gym just because you have access to heavy-duty workout equipment. She claims that you can sculpt a toned butt without even using any tools. Don’t believe her? Give some of these quick, at-home (or wherever you are) workout moves a try.

Curtsy Lunges Into Leg Pulses

This move will help you get toned faster than you can say “I want Carrie Underwood’s goddess-like thighs.” Begin by performing a reverse lunge, but make sure that your back foot is placed at a slight angle behind your other leg, as though you’re curtsying to the Queen of England. Then, come to a stance on one-leg without putting the other foot down. Pulse your lifted leg straight out to the side, all while keeping your core and buttocks tight. After repeating this 10-15 times on each leg, you’ll undoubtedly feel the move’s effectiveness.

Jump Rope or Jumping Jacks

These may seem like easy moves that are more fit for kindergarteners in gym class than adults, but they’re an excellent way to get your blood pumping. Perform one of the activities for a solid minute in between other strength-training exercises.

One-Legged Bridges

Lie on your back and bring your ankles up so that you can almost touch them with your hands. This will give you a slightly raised position, as though you could fit a block underneath your back. Then, begin thrusting your hips up and down while keeping one leg pointed straight towards the ceiling. Repeat this twenty times to focus on a tight bottom and defined abs.

Wide Pulses

Don’t get up off the floor from your bridges. Instead, stay on your back and open your feet up wider so that your feet are past the sides of your hips. Angle your feet and knees slightly out, then squeeze your glutes and lift your hips up. Begin pulsing your knees in and out by just a little bit, thirty times in a row. According to Oprea, this move is all about control, so keep your muscles stabilized throughout the reps.

Table Slides

Get on all fours as though you’re creating a makeshift table with your back. Then, squeeze your abs and glutes and lift your left leg, knee bent, out to the side at hip level. Straighten that leg and press it back towards the area behind you, then bring it back to the bent position. Repeated 20 times on each leg and be sure to keep your knee lifted the entire time. Make each part of the motion stable and purposeful.

Butterfly Pulses

This time, you’re going to lie on your stomach instead of your back. Place your elbows pointed out, then lower your head and place your forehead on the backs of your hands. Put your heels together and open up your knees past your hips so that your legs form a diamond shape. Then, squeeze everything together and lift your legs up in small, pulsing movements 20 times. Oprea points out that this move should be focusing on your glutes and hamstrings, not your upper body, so make sure you’re distributing the weight accordingly.

Chances are, you’re tired just reading about this equipment-free workout routine. Oprea’s track record with slim, strong music stars indicates that she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to fitness, so give her workout a try the next time you find yourself without access to a gym. Your butt will thank you later.

Feature photo credit: Zach Harrison Photography

