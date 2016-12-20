Details Surface About The Kardashians’ Opinion On Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Fighting

The Kardashian sisters have had enough of Rob and Chyna, and they are done with the reality couple's drama.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney reportedly aren't taking their brother's side either. Sources close to the Kardashians say that they think "both [Rob and Chyna] are to blame," according to TMZ.

"The sisters don't want anything to do with this relationship," a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars said while talking to E! News. "They see how fake it is. It's so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren't going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don't want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama."

Apparently the fight that broke out between Rob and Chyna was the final straw for Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney. During a blowout argument between the Rob & Chyna stars, the 28-year-old former stripper apparently got physically abusive with Rob.

"She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source close to the couple said.

Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to intervene between the couple and "ripped Chyna off of Rob."

Gamble reportedly called up the Kardashian sisters, and they came over to play the role of peacemakers in the dispute.

Apparently this isn't the first time that Chyna has attacked one of her partners. In one of the leaked text messages that surfaced from the phone hack this weekend, Chyna wrote: "I don't wanna treat him like Tyga but I will. Imma slap the s--t outta him."

Sources say that Rob and Chyna are back together again, but are not living in the same house – a historically typical arrangement between the two.

Are you surprised that Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian aren't taking Rob's side in their brother's drama with Blac Chyna?

