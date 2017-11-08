Courtney Stodden Asks Fans To ‘Kiss’ Her In Steamy New Photo
Courtney Stodden's social presence is primarily sexy photos, and today's shots keep that reputation intact.
The reality show regular posted a series of shots in her signature pink outfits, whihc her assets on full display.
The shots show her playing dress-up in numerou styles. One shot shows Stodden in a bra with teh caption "Kiss me," accompanied by an ice cream cone and kissing emojis. She also makes sure to label the prominent aspects of the shots with the hashtags #pink and #blonde.
Stodden has stayed in the news lately for her sultry social media posts, but she's also been making headlines for a much less positive reason.
Stodden's fame first started to rise when she married actor Doug Hutchinson, then-50, when she was only 16 years old. Their unconventional relationship has had many ups and downs, some of whihc were documented on the reality show Couples Therapy.prevnext
Problems in the couple's realtionship came to a head in January, as the couple announced they were seperated.
Soem expected Stodden and Hutchinson to reunite, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The aspiring pop-singer is promoting an "official divorce party" on her Instagram.prevnext
However, as is shown in these recent posts, Stodden is not letting her relationship turmoil hold her back. She's flaunting her figure for all her followers and enjoying it along the way.0comments
