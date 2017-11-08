Courtney Stodden Asks Fans To ‘Kiss’ Her In Steamy New Photo

Courtney Stodden's social presence is primarily sexy photos, and today's shots keep that reputation intact. Kiss me 🍦💋 #pink #blonde #happy #instamood A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT The reality show regular posted a series of shots in her signature pink outfits, whihc her assets on full display. The shots show her playing dress-up in numerou styles. One shot shows Stodden in a bra with teh caption "Kiss me," accompanied by an ice cream cone and kissing emojis. She also makes sure to label the prominent aspects of the shots with the hashtags #pink and #blonde. Scroll down to see all the dreamy pics of Courtney Stodden. [h/t Instagram: courtneyastodden]

​ Loving my new bag by @landonscottofficial ? A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT Stodden has stayed in the news lately for her sultry social media posts, but she's also been making headlines for a much less positive reason. Stodden's fame first started to rise when she married actor Doug Hutchinson, then-50, when she was only 16 years old. Their unconventional relationship has had many ups and downs, some of whihc were documented on the reality show Couples Therapy. prevnext