Controversial ‘What’s Your Excuse?’ Mom Shares Photos of Her Body 3 Years Later

Remember Maria Kang? You might know her better as the "Fit Mom" or the "What's Your Excuse" mom. Back in 2013, she posted a controversial belly-baring photo of herself and her three children with the caption "What's your excuse?" that got over 16 million views. In the photo she boasted an extremely fit physique, to the delight of some women and to the dismay of others.

Today, she speaks out, telling PEOPLE that she has gained weight since then and struggles with motivation.

"I struggled with my reflection for some time," Kang said. "I stopped feeling beautiful. Like most moms, my hair is always in a bun, my life is always on the go and my fitness goals are always one of my last priorities. I struggled with motivation, I've gained some weight and am experiencing difficult marital challenges. I let the world consume me this last year. I let events, people and things influence my perception of myself and I literally felt broken."

Last week, Kang proudly shared photos from an unapologetic bikini photoshoot, saying she wants to empower moms no matter their body type.

"I've gained 10 pounds since my 'What's Your Excuse' photo and I'm not hiding from that fact. I want to empower others to step in front of the camera and be unapologetic, thankful and proud of where they are today. Beauty is in our minds and is reflected in the eyes of the people who truly love you. It doesn't matter if you are skinny, fit, overweight or obese, if you don't live in gratitude, you will never see what you truly have and who you truly are."

