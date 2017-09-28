Photo Surfaces From Charlie Murphy’s Memorial Service

A photo from Charlie Murphy's memorial service has surfaced on the Internet and it will break your heart. The late comedian was laid to rest in NYC and a slew of Murphy's standup comic pals were in attendance.

Darkness is spreading... Paying last respects to brother Charlie Murphy. A post shared by Eddie Griffin (@eddiegriffin) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, Neal Brennan, D.L. Hughley, and Donnell Rawlings all posed for a photo together at the emotional event.

Undercover Brother actor Eddie Griffin took to Instagram to share the photo. He captioned the touching snap: "Darkness is spreading...Paying last respects to brother Charlie Murphy."

The photo from Charlie Murphy's funeral service has had a tremendous effect on the late actor's fans. Thousands have commented on the photo to express their sadness over Charlie's death.

Charlie recently did a stand-up comedy tour with his pals Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley. Also, Donnell Rawlings and Neal Brennan were close pals with Charlie as the three of them worked together on the Chappelle's Show.

Charlie Murphy passed away last week after battling leukemia. He died at the age of 57 at a hospital in New York City.

Charlie, who is the older brother of Hollywood superstar Eddie Murphy, has appeared in films including Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus.

Eddie Murphy spoke out about his brother's untimely passing last week. The Coming to America star gave this statement on behalf of the Murphy family: "Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."

Charlie Murphy also had screenwriting credits as he penned scripts for his brother Eddie Murphy. Charlie's writing credits included Paper Soldiers and Norbit.

The death of the Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories funnyman had a tremendous impact on his family, friends, and in the entertainment community. Check out celebrity reactions to Charlie's death here.

