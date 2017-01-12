Charles Manson’s Alleged Friend Claims He Is Not About To Die

Warning: some content below may be disturbing to readers...

It seems that Charles Manson may not be as near death as we all think. His alleged friend Ben Gurecki has spoken to the New York Daily News and given a few statements on the murderer's health:

He's not about to die. He is strong. He is healthy. I've talked to him every night since he got out of the hospital.

The creepy voice in the below video claims to have "had some blood in the stool" and he suffered "rectal bleeding" caused by "a little growth" that is "like a tumor."

The video is beyond strange and there is a heavy chance it is not even real. That being said, there is information that does line up so we can't report any further than that on it.

The disturbing video can be seen here.

Charles Manson was sentenced to death after being found guilty in a 1971 ruling in the California Supreme Court.

After his sentence was changed to "life in prison with the possibility of parole," he has since been denied parole 12 times.

During a court hearing when Manson was denied parole back in 2012, John Peck, a member of the panel that met at Corcoran State Prison, read some horrifying statements from Charles Manson.

"I'm special. I'm not like the average inmate," Peck read from Charles Manson's comments to a prison psychologist. "I have spent my life in prison. I have put five people in the grave. I am a very dangerous man."

Manson has been incarcerated for four decades now. One of his victims included the murder of director Roman Polanski's actress wife, Sharon Tate. She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant at the time, according to Daily Mail.

There were three other victims killed at Tate's Beverly Hills home when Manson ordered all the members of his psychotic hippie followers to murder them.

The fifth victim that night was Stephen Parent. He was unfortunately on Tate's property in order to see if her caretaker had any interest in purchasing an AM/FM Clock radio.

As he was leaving, Parent was shot multiple times when he rolled down his window at the electric gate.

The night after these five horrific murders, Manson's followers murdered small business owners named Leno and Rosemary La Bianca at their Los Angeles home.

