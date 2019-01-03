11 Celebrities Stay Fit With Meal Delivery Services That You Can Try Too

In case you missed it, meal delivery kits are all the rage right now. And why shouldn’t they be? A healthy, convenient meal delivered straight to your door? That anyone can cook? Yes, please!

From young adults learning how to cook for themselves to busy parents who don’t have time to prep big family meals, meal kits are incredibly convenient for everyone — especially celebs.

Click through the slideshow to check out the celebrities who use meal delivery services to stay fit and healthy.

While Pressed Juicery delivers juice and not full meals, celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba and Zooey Deschanel have the power to add it to our list. Each bottle of Pressed Juicery packs about five pounds of mostly organic fruits and vegetables straight from California farms. Each cleanse can be delivered in the L.A. area or shipped overnight across the country.

Turns out Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s plant-based diet was influenced by 22 Days Nutrition’s vegan challenge. Note that these fresh, never frozen meals show up completely ready to eat — there’s no cooking or prepping on your end. Perfect for a busy internationally known superstar power couple or ~normals~ like you and me.

Blake Lively shared a photo of her Epicured meal in December while losing the weight after having Baby #2. “I WILL fit into my jeans again,” she wrote in her New Year’s resolution post on Instagram. Epicured, a low-FODMAP, gluten-free meal service is designed specifically for those who have digestive problems — which means lots of carbs and sugars are automatically eliminated!

Tom Brady just announced the launch of his meal delivery service, TB12. He and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen famously stick to a super healthy diet, so what better way to spread their healthy influence than with a meal delivery? For just $78 a week (or $13 per plate), you can #eatlikeagoat.

Celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow swear by Sakara Life, a plant-based, organic and nutrient-dense meal plan. While the plan is a little pricey ($82 a day), it takes all the gruntwork out of planning your meals. After all, who wouldn’t want someone else to plan every single meal for them — and lose weight while doing it?