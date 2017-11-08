See Text Photos Where Lovers Got Caught Right in the Middle of Cheating

Cheaters, beware. Technology has made your sneaky games a whole lot harder.

An unfaithful partner may think they’re getting away with a two-timing romance, but it’s shocking how often they tell on themselves in text messages directly to their cheating partners.

Others get the satisfaction of catching their ex-lovers red-handed and watching them try to wiggle their way out of trouble, all while text evidence records every slithery lie.

With these texts, bystanders can look on and admire the sly work of lovers catching their cheating counterparts, or family members driving a hard bargain to keep quiet about their relatives’ secrets.

In one case, we get to watch a revenge plot unfold.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best texts exposing cheaters for their infidelity.

Caught first-hand:

When your (former) partner catches you red-handed, there isn’t much you can do.

If you’re going to flat-out lie to your partner, you should probably scan your surroundings first.

As next texter Josh was blissfully unaware, it’s also not a smart strategy to send flirty messages to someone your lover hangs out with. At least her friend doesn’t have to be the bearer of cheating news!

Wrong ‘cheat’:

It’s most unfortunate when a cheater spills the beans on themselves after misreading a seemingly innocent text. Apparently, the guilt is just too much to handle.

From these, there are two main take-aways: don’t cheat on a test and don’t cheat on your boyfriend/girlfriend. It’ll definitely come back to bite you.

Hidden clues:

Others slip up as they forget that hidden clues in the room can reveal a lot about your private life. It’s like a game of I Spy: cheaters edition!

Not sorry:

When you catch a cheater red-handed, they may try to turn the blame on you. Spoiler alert: they’re the scum, not you.

Wrong name:

Isn’t it obvious that the first rule of cheating is to keep your lovers and your stories straight? Apparently, some guys didn’t learn that part.

Those “J” names will get you every single time, apparently.

Uh, autocorrect?:

Screw up in a text to your lover once, shame on you. Screw up twice, you’re definitely single.

Do not leave your phone in the hands of strangers at a party. If you do, it’ll end something like this:

Nice try at a retraction though, stranger.

Revenge:

When someone learns something they shouldn’t, there’s one way to ensure they’ll keep quiet: bribery. It’s also the only time a child won’t get scolded for calling their mom a whore.

A secret that juicy calls for a pretty high price.

When a cheater leaves his phone unattended, the risk he’ll be the subject of revenge is high.

Honestly, the only thing more satisfying that reading ‘caught cheating’ texts is finding out how their partners punished them for it.