Carrie Underwood's Full Body Workout Is Surprisingly Very Simple

Last month, Carrie Underwood's acrobatic performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards had fans at home stunned. The country music superstar has always been upfront about her workout strategies, even creating the Fit52 app with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. Underwood, 39, works with Overland on a daily basis, especially when she is on the road. Her full-body workout is surprisingly simple, and it's the "Ghost Story" singer's dedication that results in the toned legs that had social media talking during the Grammys red carpet.

"Each workout incorporates both upper-body as well as lower-body exercises," Overland told E! News earlier this month. "Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups."

Overland and Underwood mix things up often, so the routines don't get boring. More importantly, it helps Underwood ensure she doesn't ignore any part of her body. "Day one could be upper-body push exercises, like chest presses and triceps extensions, and lower-body pull exercises, like hamstring curls and deadlifts," Overland explained. The next day, they might do "upper-body pull, like lat pull-downs and biceps curls, and lower-body push, like squats and lunges," she said.

When they avoid repetition, they help Underwood get in several lower-body exercises "without overworking it on any given day," Overland told E! News. "This approach has contributed to her amazing strength as well as sculpted physique." The lower-body routine includes variations of squats, lunges, and deadlifts, Overland explained.

When it comes to upper-body exercises, Underwood is a pull-up "boss," Overland said. The American Idol alum will also do barbell biceps curls, alternating hammer curls, barbell push presses, and dumbbell shoulder presses. Underwood also does "hanging leg raises and ab wheel rollouts" for her abs.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

"Carrie is in amazing shape year-round, so we didn't need to do anything specific to prepare" for the Grammys, Overland said. "We were in Vegas for two weeks prior for her Reflection residency. We were able to train every day together in our mobile gym that has all the equipment we need. Our sessions typically last 90 minutes, including warm-up, cool-down and great conversation."

Want to try Carrie Underwood's workout for yourself? PopCulture has its best sculpting moves for your to engage your core and muscles for a full-body workout.

Hearts

Goblet Squats:

Stand with your legs hip-width apart. Keep your back straight and chest open. Hold your kettlebell with both hands in front of you in between your legs. Squat as low as you can go, making sure to keep your knees behind your toes, and then rise back up. Drive through your heels. That's one rep.

Diamonds

Pushups:

Assume a plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Extend your arms to raise your body back to starting position. That's one rep.

Clubs

Bicycle Crunches:

Lie on your back with hands behind your head, knees bent and feet on the floor. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground. (Keep them off the ground for this whole exercise.) Twist your torso to the right, bringing your left shoulder in to touch your right knee. Keep left leg straight and lifted off the floor. Repeat, twisting your torso to the left and bringing your right shoulder in to touch your left knee. That's one rep.

Spades

Jump Rope:

Jump rope for as many reps as the number on the card. Stay on your toes as you jump and keep a soft bend in your knees. Vary your jumps: two feet, one foot at a time, high knees, etc. Try to increase your speed as you progress.