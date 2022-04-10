Buffalo Wild Wings Becomes Latest to Join Flamin' Hot Family With Doritos-Flavored Wings

✖

Doritos doesn't appear to be going out of style anytime soon. Popular casual dining sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings and Doritos have collaborated for the release of the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce. Per Chew Broom, it's available exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings locations. The Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce "has a bold intense flavor that amps up the heat of the Doritos Nacho Cheese that fans know and expect." Customers can depend on the wings being spun in the limited-edition sauce topped off with crumbled bits of Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho chips for a savory combination of sauce and crunch. For a premium sauce, there's a $1 upcharge on wings orders in the Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce, making it truly a limited edition. Those who want to try it only have a limited time. Orders can be placed for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

It's not the first Dorito flavored option the chain has offered. It's an extension of the reception from the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce launch in the Fall of 2021. An NBA player is promoting the new option. "Buffalo Wild Wings has the best sauces and Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho brings the best heat—put them together and you've got Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings," Klay Thompson said in a statement, per Inspire Stories. "I am excited to be partnering with Doritos and Buffalo Wild Wings on this firey pairing."

The decision to add this new option was well thought out. "At Buffalo Wild Wings, we have built our reputation on delicious and unique flavor experiences that only we can deliver, and the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce is a slam dunk," Jamie Carawan, Vice President of Brand Menu and Culinary at Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a statement. "Our partnership with Doritos expands on our rich heritage of signature sauces as we continue to innovate and create unexpected, one-of-a-kind bold flavors for our fans."

Caio Correa, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay, could't agree more adding: "We're excited to bring the Doritos and Buffalo Wild Wings collaboration back to fans with a new Flamin' Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce that's sure to take our exciting partnership to ANOTHER LEVEL…Our fans know that Flamin' Hot is more than just a flavor, it's an attitude. Now, they get to embrace that attitude and experience Flamin' Hot Nacho in a whole new way when they're enjoying their favorite wings."