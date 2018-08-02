Blast Arm Jiggle With 5 Best Triceps Exercises

Do we all agree that arm jiggle is one of the worst trouble areas ever? Especially when you can literally feel your arm still waving goodbye after your hand has stopped moving? Well, adding a few sculpting moves for your triceps is the way to blast that flabby area and replace it with long, lean muscles that give your arm some gorgeous definition. Watch the video above and/or check out the 5 best triceps workouts below.

1. Seated Overhead Triceps Extension:

Grab a dumbbell and sit upright on a stability ball with your abs in nice and tight. This move will really help to tone your upper arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Step 1: Sit up straight on a stability ball holding a heavy dumbbell. Press the dumbbell over your head with your arms fully extended. This is your starting position.

Step 2: Lower the dumbbells by bending your elbows. Stop when your forearms touch your biceps. Hold for one second and then return to the starting position by contracting your triceps and straightening your arms.

» 12 reps | 3 sets

2. Triceps Kickback:

This move can be a little tricky if you don’t work your triceps often. Be sure you’ve picked out the right size weight!

Step 1: Holding a dumbbell in each hand, hinge forward from your hips, bending the knees slightly. Bend at your elbows, keeping your arms tight to your body.

Step 2: Straighten your arms behind you with your palms facing in, and elbows tucked in tight to your side. Squeeze your triceps, and then return to the starting position. That is one rep.

» 12 reps | 3 sets

3. Pushup Row:

This move is a great way to pump up your average pushup! Plus, it doubles as a killer tricep exercise.

Step 1: Grab a pair of weights and get in pushup plank position with your hands grasping the handles of the weights, core tight.

Step 2: Lower your body, keeping elbows tight to your ribs.

Step 3: Pause at the bottom of your pushup, then press yourself back up into plank.

Step 4: Once back in the plank position, bend your left elbow and pull the weight up toward the side of your body. Try to graze your right side when you “row” the dumbbell up, keeping your elbow straight.

Step 5: Once back in the plank position, bend your left elbow and pull the weight up toward the side of your body. Try to graze your right side when you “row” the dumbbell up, keeping your elbow straight.

Step 6: Repeat the row movement with your right arm. That’s one repetition.

» 12 reps | 3 sets

4. Resistance Band Triceps Extension:

Grab your resistance band and get ready! This move is sure to test and tone those triceps!

Step 1: Hold the exercise loop behind your head with one hand. With the other hand, grasp the loop behind your back.

Step 2: Exhale and straighten the arm that is over your head, pushing your hand toward the ceiling. Inhale and slowly return to the start position. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» 12 reps | 3 sets

5. Side Pushup:

Ditch that resistance band and lie on the ground on your side. Hug your tummy with one hand and push up off the ground with your other. You’ll feel the burn in no time.

Step 1: Lie down on your side with your bottom arm wrapped around your core. Your top arm should be placed with your hand flat on the floor and your elbow at a 90-degree angle at your chest.

Step 2: Push through your top hand to lift your shoulders and torso off the ground, and then lower back down. Complete all reps on this side, then repeat on the opposite side.

» 12 reps | 3 sets

That’s one set. We really encourage you to repeat the set two or three more times for best results.

For more fab workouts to target your trouble areas, check out Blast Arm Jiggle Part II and 13 Moves For Terrifically Toned Thighs!