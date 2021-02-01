Behati Prinsloo Sports Teeny Bikini While 34 Weeks Pregnant

34 weeks 🙊 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Aug 7, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT

Behati Prinsloo is one glowing mama-to-be!

The supermodel, who is currently pregnant with her and husband Adam Levine‘s first child, shared a new mirror picture to celebrate her bump, rocking a teeny black bikini with white polka dots and a pair of yellow sunglasses in the snap.

“34 weeks,” Prinsloo captioned the photo.

The model has been sharing snaps of her bump throughout her pregnancy, keeping her fans updated on her upcoming arrival, reportedly due next month. Prinsloo and Levine confirmed in April that they were expecting a baby girl, Us Weekly shares.