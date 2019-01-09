Ashley Graham's Daily Diet Is Ridiculously Easy to Copy — and Super Healthy Too

​ @donsaxbyboxing had me jabbing early this morning! ?????? #curvyfit #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:49am PDT Graham told Good Morning America that to kick off the day, she always drinks hot water with lemon, "because it alkalizes my body and gets things moving." Next up is her favorite green juice recipe: kale, lemon, ginger, beets, apple, parsley. And to complete the morning, she'll grab a piece of fruit like an apple or banana as she's headed out the door. "I like to eat lightest to heaviest throughout the day," she told GMA. "Fruit digests faster than anything so I want that in my body first. I try not eat meat until night." Come lunchtime, she's munchin' on a "huge green salad with quinoa, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, any green leafy vegetable and pesto sauce as the dressing." It seems like Graham's a big fan of quinoa for lunch; she told StyleCaster that for lunch on the day of her interview she'd had a quinoa and brown rice bowl with veggies and tahini. *Mouth waters involuntarily* prevnext

Even the great Ashley Graham feels those 3 p.m. hunger pangs, so she says she reaches for a special treat to boost her through to dinner. "I like to have an 80 percent dark chocolate bar — about 4 squares — that gives me the boost I need when I'm having an energy crash," she told GMA. When it comes to dinner, Graham stays healthy, eating a "sweet potato and vegetables lightly sautéed with olive oil or chicken with Brussels sprouts, that's my favorite, and often a glass of red wine." Remember when we said this queen isn't afraid of indulging? She told GMA that she doesn't beat herself up when she eats some of her favorite treats (like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese). "Nothing about me is perfect in the way that I eat, but I always try to manage it. I always try to say, 'Tomorrow is a new day. If you mess up today, don't feel guilty about it.'" "I've done every yo-yo diet you can imagine and none work for me. I'm at a comfortable weight and I know that I look good and, more importantly, I feel good so why am I dieting? I now know what works for me." Preach, girl.