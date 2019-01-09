Ashley Graham's Daily Diet Is Ridiculously Easy to Copy — and Super Healthy Too
When it comes to body positivity, there's no one more passionate than Ashley Graham. Whether she's proudly showing off her cellulite or stripping down for a nude (NSFW) photo shoot, she's been empowering herself and other women across the globe for years now.
The 29-year-old model takes her health pretty seriously, hitting the gym multiple times per week (she lists kickboxing as her favorite workout) and eating a healthy diet. While healthy foods like green juice, fruit and quinoa bowls populate her daily diet, she also knows it's important to enjoy your favorite treats in moderation — and that's why we love her so much.
Graham told Good Morning America that to kick off the day, she always drinks hot water with lemon, "because it alkalizes my body and gets things moving." Next up is her favorite green juice recipe: kale, lemon, ginger, beets, apple, parsley. And to complete the morning, she'll grab a piece of fruit like an apple or banana as she's headed out the door.
"I like to eat lightest to heaviest throughout the day," she told GMA. "Fruit digests faster than anything so I want that in my body first. I try not eat meat until night."
Come lunchtime, she's munchin' on a "huge green salad with quinoa, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, any green leafy vegetable and pesto sauce as the dressing."
It seems like Graham's a big fan of quinoa for lunch; she told StyleCaster that for lunch on the day of her interview she'd had a quinoa and brown rice bowl with veggies and tahini. *Mouth waters involuntarily*prevnext
Even the great Ashley Graham feels those 3 p.m. hunger pangs, so she says she reaches for a special treat to boost her through to dinner. "I like to have an 80 percent dark chocolate bar — about 4 squares — that gives me the boost I need when I'm having an energy crash," she told GMA.
When it comes to dinner, Graham stays healthy, eating a "sweet potato and vegetables lightly sautéed with olive oil or chicken with Brussels sprouts, that's my favorite, and often a glass of red wine."
Remember when we said this queen isn't afraid of indulging? She told GMA that she doesn't beat herself up when she eats some of her favorite treats (like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese). "Nothing about me is perfect in the way that I eat, but I always try to manage it. I always try to say, 'Tomorrow is a new day. If you mess up today, don't feel guilty about it.'"
"I've done every yo-yo diet you can imagine and none work for me. I'm at a comfortable weight and I know that I look good and, more importantly, I feel good so why am I dieting? I now know what works for me."
Preach, girl.prevnext
And in case you want to know more about her crazy intense workouts, Graham's trainer, Dawin Pena, co-founder of the NYC gym Dawg Pound, has the scoop.
"Ashley is a busy woman," Pena told Women's Health. "But that doesn't mean she can't get in a great workout in a short amount of time. Generally we do weights with a high rep count and some calisthenics in between to get her heart rate up."
Check out these badass workouts from Graham's Insta!
