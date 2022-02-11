6 of the Best Chocolate Boxes for Valentine’s Day 2022

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching and with the holiday only days away, there’s still time to bring a gift that will satisfy loved ones: chocolate.According to Forbes, food historians and enthusiasts agree that Italian chocolates are the best savory sweets to offer loved ones and have a long, famous history.

“Italians are renowned for using only the best ingredients to create their recipes,” food historian Francine Segan told the outlet.

“Italy was one of the first countries to get cocoa beans from the New World and has been creating fine chocolate for centuries,” Segan continued. “The Italians were also the first to create the sublime combination of hazelnut and chocolate into gianduia, which led to so many of our favorites like Ferrero-Rocher and Perugina Baci,” she adds.

Though, Italy isn’t the only place whose chocolates bring positive results. View the list of available chocolates below.

See’s Candies Assorted Chocolates

See’s Candies offers a heart-shaped box with an assortment of chocolates. For $45, customers can gift their loved ones with a mix of romantic sweets including Milk Mayfair, Dark Marzipan, Milk Mocha, and others.

Godiva’s 14-Chocolate Valentine’s Day Box

Coming in a heart-shaped box, Godiva’s assorted chocolate box includes flavors like White Praliné Heart, Milk Praliné Heart, and Dark Ganache Heart. The cost runs around $48.00 on Amazon.

Norman Love Confections’ 15-Piece Dark Chocolate Gift Box

This selection of dark chocolate from Norman Love Confections promises to take tasters on a tour through multiple countries with chocolate flavors from Ghana, Honduras, Tanzania, Venezuela, and El Salvador. $37.00 at the Norman Love official site.

Dove Truffles Hearts Valentine’s Day Milk Chocolate Candy

Dove’s Valentine’s Day box of chocolates comes with an assortment of milk chocolate truffles for the thrilling price of $35.99.

Kokak Chocolates 36 Reasons Assorted Chocolate Collection

The Kokak Chocolates 36 reasons assorted chocolates set maintains its higher price tag with a high rating. At nearly $96, this set of chocolates is bound to impress any Valentine.

Russell Stover Satin Pecan Delight Gift Heart

The Russell Stover Satin Heart Pecan Delight chocolate assortment offers delicious flavors and an inexpensive price tag of almost $24.99 on Amazon.