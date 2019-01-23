30 Low-Sodium Meals

Cutting sodium out of your diet is a great way to stay healthy. Too much sodium in your diet, according to the American Heart Association, causes your body to hold onto extra water, which can burden your heart and blood vessels and raise your blood pressure, leading to heart disease and stroke. To help you limit your salt intake, we found 30 delicious meals, all under 450 milligrams of sodium!

Skinny 3-Cheese Penne:



Cheese on any meal is… grate… but adding three cheeses? Your family will be begging for a repeat of this dish! Click here to see the full recipe.

Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce:



This recipe packs in flavor and heat, but the creamy avocado sauce is made from Greek yogurt, which is a great cooling agent. It’s a delicious meal that is low in both sodium and calories! Get more info here.

Steak Fajita Pitas:



Tender slices of steak, sautéed with delicious crisp bell peppers and spices all stuffed into a whole wheat pita makes a delicious light dinner or a filling lunch for only 273 calories. Want to try it out? Click here!

Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps:

Fresh, tasty and healthy, this is a great recipe for anyone cutting calories, sodium or carbs! To see more nutritional info, click here.

Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken:

Turn on the slow cooker and relax! This meal has minimal effort because you can throw it into your slow cooker and go about your day. See the step-by-step instructions here.

Skinny Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes:

Our Skinny Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes will totally blow your basic crab cake out of the water! The sweet potatoes are so rich with flavor and have a great smooth texture that balances the tuna perfectly! Try serving these up on a bed of lettuce, so you get a crunchy texture with the smooth tuna cake for only 299mg of sodium per serving!

Skinny Beef Picadillo:



This traditional Latin dish, usually served over rice, is bursting with flavor! Our Skinny Beef Picadillo is so simple to make and is ready to go in under 30 minutes. Check it out!

Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli:



This recipe is worthy of being called a healthy comfort food, but it has less than 450 milligram of sodium and less than 250 calories. This is a great way to get your kids to eat their broccoli too! Click here for the full recipe.

Skinny Pistachio Baked Halibut:



Pistachios are powerful little nuts and an awesome source of fiber and vitamin B6; just wait for the perfect crunch they bring to this fish dish! Halibut is such a tasty fish and this healthy coating is just the icing on the cake! Get the recipe here.

4-Ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken:

This 4-ingredient BBQ Ranch Baked Chicken is a simple, quick and easy dinner! You’ll barely dirty any dishes at all while creating a flavor-packed meal the entire family will love. Serve it with corn on the cob like we did, or steam some veggies for a healthy side. Get the recipe here.

Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers:



Craving pasta? This tortelloni dish is stuffed with cheese and decorated with colorful peppers and a handful of spinach. To get more information about the dish, click here.

Quinoa Banana Pancakes:



What’s for brinner (breakfast for dinner)? How about these quinoa pancakes! It may sound strange, but the quinoa actually makes for an amazing texture and gives this recipe a huge nutrition boost! Get the recipe here.

Light and Easy Pasta Primavera:



Just like the title of this recipe says, this pasta is light and easy. We swapped out the unhealthy ingredients for some good ones and made it a simple yet delicious dinner for any busy family. Get the recipe by clicking here.

Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers:

Feeling a little Tex-Mex tonight? Whip up a batch of these Santa Fe Stuffed Peppers! The ground turkey, tomato, corn, black bean and rice filling is so dense and delicious, you’d never know each pepper comes in at only 268 calories. Top them off with Monterey Jack cheese for a satisfying skinny supper your family will request time and time again!

Skinny Crispy Catfish with Tartar Sauce:



This recipe skimps big time on calories, but not on taste! Cornmeal and ground flax meal bring a tasty crunch, and baking this dish rather than frying keeps things super skinny AND low on sodium! See the nutrition values here.

One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops:

For an easy, healthy and quick dinner recipe, you must try our One-Pan Ranch Potatoes and Pork Chops. The kids and hubby will approve of this hearty meal, and you’ll rest easy knowing it’s low-calorie, low-fat and high-protein. Serve it with asparagus like we did in the photos for a well-balanced and nutritious supper. Get the recipe here.

Skinny Honey Mustard Pretzel Chicken:

A delicious combination that is easy to do, this recipe is one for the books! Your kids will enjoy it and your waistline will appreciate it! Click here to get this recipe.

Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers:



Ready to fire up that grill? This delicious recipe has only 175 milligrams of sodium and 105 calories per serving. To see the recipe, click here.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza:



Don’t order delivery! This pizza is seriously tasty, low in sodium and great for the whole family. Each pizza yields eight slices, so if you have a big family, you may want to make two. Get the recipe here.

Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels:



This is a meal your husband will love because of the juicy, well-marinated steaks. He’ll never realize how many calories he’s saving and all the sodium he’s cut! For the full recipe and ingredient list, click here.

Skinny Banana French Toast Bake:

Whether it’s breakfast for the family or a tasty brinner, this french toast bake is great for impressing a hungry crowd! Get the recipe here.

Skinny Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers:

Stuffing peppers with something as delicious as cheesesteak is a great way to get your kids to eat veggies! Not only is it low in sodium but it’s also low carb! Get the recipe here.

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Pasta:

We’ve eliminated the fried, icky ingredients and instead swapped in wholesome ones, leaving you with a smoky flavor the whole family will love, for only 126 milligrams of sodium. See the rest of the nutrition here.

Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken:

Who’s ready for takeout? This low calorie, protein-packed meal feels just like Chinese takeout, but without all the sodium, fat and extra calories. The crispy, panko-breaded chicken soaks up the sweet and spicy sauce for a tender, juicy chicken nugget. When we’re feeling really brave, we’ll amp up the sriracha — or use red pepper flakes — for an even spicier recipe. Get the recipe here.

Sesame Crusted Chicken:

Heads up: This chicken marinates for eight hours, so you have to plan ahead. But, after these have hung out in the fridge for a bit, they can be on your plate within 10 minutes of taking them out of the marinade. Get the recipe by clicking here.

Southwest Stuffed Squash:

Change up your usual meals for this delicious, savory meal. It’s filling, flavorful and only 278 calories. Check out the recipe here.

Mexican Ranch Burgers:

Enjoy a flavorful burger in under 20 minutes for less than 300 milligrams of sodium! It’s a great twist on a burger that the whole family will love. For the full nutrition, click here.

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili:

There is nothing better to warm you up than a bowl of delicious our Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili. This delish (and skinny) chili dish is perfect for those cold winter days or when you’re serving a large group. It’s even good for warm weather! If you’re looking for a way to kick the spice up in this chili, sub in 4 ounces of chopped jalapeños in place of the green chiles. If you need an easy shredded chicken recipe, try our Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken.

Cheesy Garlic Pork Chops:

Looking for a nutritious dinner that won’t scare away the kids and hubby? Try out this new, drool-worthy dish that is sure to satisfy everyone at the dinner table! This recipe is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, with just enough of a punch to kick your taste buds into gear. Check out the recipe here.

Skinny Chicken BaCado Casserole:

This casserole combines the delicious flavors of avocado, bacon, and chicken. Feel free to substitute or add other vegetables into the casserole as well. A tip when working with turkey bacon is to make sure to cook it (in microwave or skillet) until almost crispy as it will be easier to chop into smaller pieces for the casserole. Get the recipe and nutritional info here.

What are some of your favorite low-sodium meals? Share the recipes with us in the comments!