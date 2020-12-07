100 Elf On The Shelf Ideas

Santa’s little helper is back! This playful elf keeps an eye on boys and girls during the day and flies back to the North Pole every night to report to Santa who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.

Elf on the Shelf is a fun and creative way to get your whole family excited for the holiday season, so we’ve gathered up our favorite photos from across the internet to share new ideas for this old tradition!

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Pin The Ornament on the Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:19am PST

​

2. Straight Outta Quarantine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF ON THE SHELF IDEAS (@25daysofelf)

3. Elf Car Wash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Langston (@frugalcouponliving)

4. Disappearing Bubbles!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

​

5. Searching for Sofa Treasure

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓪𝓻𝓪 D𝓮 A𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓼🤎 (@barbara_de_alexandris90)

6. Pool Party in the Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

7. Bringing the Snow Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle ✨ (@sparkle_elfontheshelf)

8. Find the Elf!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

​

9. On a Chocolate Lounger

10. Spider-Man Attacks

11. Who Doesn’t Like a Photobooth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

12. Shooting a Quick Game of Pool

​

13. Battleship Showdown

14. Bath Time Via Elf-Style

15. Space Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

16. Plastic Food Lunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle ✨ (@sparkle_elfontheshelf)

​

17. Candy Crush

18. Locked Out!

19. Banister Sliding!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J̴i̴n̴g̴l̴e̴🎄 𝓛𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓼💋 🅴🅻🅵🅾🅽🆂🅾🎁 (@walterboyselves) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

20. Sleeping In

​

21. Elf Cornhole

22. Elf Bowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

23. Gum-Ball Pit Elf

24. Leonardo de Elfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF ON THE SHELF IDEAS (@25daysofelf)

​

25. Personalized Eggs!

26. Pin the Nose on the Reindeer

27. Elf LOVES Taco Tuesday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

28. Make Him Taller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J̴i̴n̴g̴l̴e̴🎄 𝓛𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓼💋 🅴🅻🅵🅾🅽🆂🅾🎁 (@walterboyselves) on Sep 12, 2019 at 1:40pm PDT

​

29. Snowball Fight

30. Elf Work is a Dirty Job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

31. Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J̴i̴n̴g̴l̴e̴🎄 𝓛𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓼💋 🅴🅻🅵🅾🅽🆂🅾🎁 (@walterboyselves) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

32. Santa Lookout Elf

​

33. Watch ‘Elf’

34. Make Paper Snowflakes

35. Gold Fishing

36. Reindeer Rodeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨The Elf Concierge✨ (@theelfconcierge)

​

37. Donut Break

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF ON THE SHELF IDEAS (@25daysofelf)

38. Go Fish!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨The Elf Concierge✨ (@theelfconcierge)

39. Camo Elf

40. Copy Machine Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elf on the shelf ideas 🎄🎅 (@elf.on.the.shelf.ideas12)

​

41. Lighting Assistance

42. Matrix Elf

43. Rudolf Noses

44. Elf Gymnastics

​

45. Elf Hopscotch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

46. Elf Date Night

47. Toilet Paper Roll Races

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

48. Elf Zip Line

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

​

49. Sun Bathing Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

50. Caught Shaving

51. Elf Isolation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

52. Bow Climbing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

​

53. Hot Air Balloon Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) on Dec 11, 2015 at 12:04pm PST

54. Good Elf, Bad Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clip Pa Dee Clip (@clip_pa_dee_clip) on Oct 26, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

55. Making Gingerbread Family Friends

56. Making Smores

​

57. Got My Eyes On You

58. Making Christmas Tree Garland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) on Jan 19, 2018 at 6:04am PST

59. Feeding the Ducks

60. The Elf is In

​

61. Ninja Elf

62. Photo Booth Elf

63. Photobooth Fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blonde and Crafty (@blondeandcrafty) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:13am PDT

64. Relaxing Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Magical Moments (@mymagicalmoments_fairyandelf) on Sep 20, 2019 at 2:45am PDT

​

65. Elf Dance Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J̴i̴n̴g̴l̴e̴🎄 𝓛𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓼💋 🅴🅻🅵🅾🅽🆂🅾🎁 (@walterboyselves) on Sep 18, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

66. Marshmallow Hot Tub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:16am PST

67. Elf Cupcake Stand

68. Bad Cookies

​

69. Elf Box

70. Elf Graffiti





71. Find the Hidden Treats





72. Pie in the Face

​

73. Wrapping the Toilet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elf on the shelf ideas 🎄🎅 (@elf.on.the.shelf.ideas12)

74. Elf Sweet Tooth

75. Bedtime for Elf

76. Elf Mechanic

​

77. A Sweet Sled Ride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elfluencer (@elf.on.the.shelf.mum)

78. Ice Skating in the Freezer

79. Elf Circus

80. Motorcycle Elf

​

81. Walking the Dogs

82. May the Force Be With You

83. Spell It With Candy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

84. Namaste Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELF-FLUENCER (@advent.elf)

​

85. Potty Time

86. Bungee

87. Elf Cookies

88. Elf Treehouse

​

89. Drag Racing

90. Crossfit Elves

91. Card Shark

92. A Sweet Game of Starlight Mint Checkers

​

93. Decorate with Bows!

94. Streamer Tree

95. Cut Your Own Tree Booth

96. Elf Door

​

97. Candy Cane Lock Up

98. Candy Cane Lanes

99. Elf Igloo