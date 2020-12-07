Lifestyle

100 Elf On The Shelf Ideas

Santa’s little helper is back! This playful elf keeps an eye on boys and girls during the day and flies back to the North Pole every night to report to Santa who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.

Elf on the Shelf is a fun and creative way to get your whole family excited for the holiday season, so we’ve gathered up our favorite photos from across the internet to share new ideas for this old tradition!

1. Pin The Ornament on the Tree

2. Straight Outta Quarantine

3. Elf Car Wash

4. Disappearing Bubbles!

5. Searching for Sofa Treasure

6. Pool Party in the Kitchen

7. Bringing the Snow Inside

8. Find the Elf!

9. On a Chocolate Lounger

ElfontheShelfonKitKatLilyshop
(Photo: Jessie Daye)

10. Spider-Man Attacks

elf-on-the-shelf-spiderman
(Photo: Masshole Mommy)

11. Who Doesn’t Like a Photobooth?

12. Shooting a Quick Game of Pool

ElfontheShelfPoolTableLilyshop
(Photo: Jessie Daye)

13. Battleship Showdown

elf_on_the_shelf_ideas_6
(Photo: Jedi Craft Girl)

14. Bath Time Via Elf-Style

ElfontheShelfSprinkleBathLilyshop
(Photo: Jessie Daye)

15. Space Elf

16. Plastic Food Lunch

17. Candy Crush

candy-crush-elf
(Photo: Picklehead Soup)

18. Locked Out!

locked-out-elf
(Photo: Smart School House)

19. Banister Sliding!

20. Sleeping In

Elf-on-the-Shelf-2
(Photo: Busy Bugs)

21. Elf Cornhole

1
(Photo: A Little of This and That )

22. Elf Bowling

23. Gum-Ball Pit Elf

ballpit-elf
(Photo: Target)

24. Leonardo de Elfie

25. Personalized Eggs!

Eggs
(Photo: Katherine Marie)

26. Pin the Nose on the Reindeer

reindeer
(Photo: Unknown)

27. Elf LOVES Taco Tuesday

28. Make Him Taller

29. Snowball Fight

elf-on-the-shelf-snowball
(Photo: Christi Young)

30. Elf Work is a Dirty Job

31. Ralphie from ‘A Christmas Story’

32. Santa Lookout Elf

2017-Elf-on-the-Shelf-Rooftop
(Photo: Christi Young)

33. Watch ‘Elf’

elf-elf
(Photo: AshleyTownsend)

34. Make Paper Snowflakes

elf_on_the_shelf_paper_snowflakes
(Photo: Rachel Swartley)

35. Gold Fishing

Fishing-1
(Photo: Tiffany Wilson, Yulee / Mamamelia)

36. Reindeer Rodeo

37. Donut Break

38. Go Fish!

39. Camo Elf

Elf-on-the-shelf-ideas-camo-frugal-coupon-living-682x1024
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

40. Copy Machine Fun

41. Lighting Assistance

elf-on-the-shelf-ideas-5
(Photo: Sweet Shoppe Designs)

42. Matrix Elf

matrix-elf
(Photo: Jenny Onsager / Flickr)

43. Rudolf Noses

Rudolf Noses
(Photo: Rae of Light Photography)

44. Elf Gymnastics

gymnastics-elf
(Photo: Jenny Onsager / Flickr)

45. Elf Hopscotch

46. Elf Date Night

Date-Night
(Photo: Elf On The Shelf Ideas)

47. Toilet Paper Roll Races

48. Elf Zip Line

49. Sun Bathing Elf

50. Caught Shaving

shaving-elf
(Photo: A Small Snippet)

51. Elf Isolation

52. Bow Climbing

53. Hot Air Balloon Elf

54. Good Elf, Bad Elf

55. Making Gingerbread Family Friends

gingerbread friends
(Photo: Snippets from Suburbia / Flickr)

56. Making Smores

Elf-Makes-Smores
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

57. Got My Eyes On You

Eyes-On-You
(Photo: Raining Hot Coupons)

58. Making Christmas Tree Garland

59. Feeding the Ducks

elf-feeding-the-ducks-frugal-coupon-living-elf-on-the-shelf-ideas-e1540228323339
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

60. The Elf is In

Elf-is-in
(Photo: Picklehead Soup)

61. Ninja Elf

Ninja-elf
(Photo: Lemons and Laughs)

62. Photo Booth Elf 

Elf-Party-Photos_large (1)
(Photo: The Elf Ideas Shop)

63. Photobooth Fun!

64. Relaxing Elf

65. Elf Dance Party

66. Marshmallow Hot Tub

67. Elf Cupcake Stand

e789abef7f6cc9068b8a4637bf2e76e2
(Photo: The Elf Ideas Shop)

68. Bad Cookies

dog-treat-elf
(Photo: Flickr / @richardbronosky)

69. Elf Box

Elf-xBox-Printables-for-Christmas-Elf-Magical-Shelf_large
(Photo: The Elf Ideas Shop)

70. Elf Graffiti


graffiti
(Photo: amysanders13 / Flickr)

71. Find the Hidden Treats

Find-The-Hidden-Treats
(Photo: DIY Sweetheart)

72. Pie in the Face

pie-face-game-elf-on-the-shelf-ideas-frugal-coupon-living
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

73. Wrapping the Toilet

74. Elf Sweet Tooth

IMG_0156efb
(Photo: Lisa Stout Photography)

75. Bedtime for Elf

gallery-1450128591-napping-elf
(Photo: Busy Kids, Happy Mom)

76. Elf Mechanic

Elf-on-the-Shelf-Mechanic
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

77. A Sweet Sled Ride

78. Ice Skating in the Freezer

2015EOTSzipline&iceskating.jpg
(Photo: Christi Young)

79. Elf Circus 

phonto-71
(Photo: A Little This and That)

80. Motorcycle Elf

img_5014
(Photo: A Little of This and That)

81. Walking the Dogs

Walk-Dog-Elf
(Photo: Picklehead Soup)

82. May the Force Be With You

IMG_0142e8x10fb
(Photo: Lisa Stout Photography)

83. Spell It With Candy

84. Namaste Elf

85. Potty Time

bathroom-680x1024
(Photo: A Small Snippet)

86. Bungee

Elf-on-the-Shelf-Bungee-Jumping-1068x1424
(Photo: Elf On The Shelf Ideas)

87. Elf Cookies

elfcookies-100-628x1024
(Photo: Make the Best of Everything)

88. Elf Treehouse

elf-on-the-shelf-ideas-article-tall-1
(Photo: The Sway)

89. Drag Racing

race-682x1024
(Photo: A Small Snippet)

90. Crossfit Elves

phonto-33-1
(Photo: A Little of This and That)

91. Card Shark

IMG_0091efb
(Photo: Lisa Stout Photography)

92. A Sweet Game of Starlight Mint Checkers

checkers
(Photo: CCA & B, LLC)

93. Decorate with Bows!

elf-on-the-shelf-idea-30jpg
(Photo: How Does She)

94. Streamer Tree

Streamer Surprise
(Photo: Elf on the Shelf)

95. Cut Your Own Tree Booth 

5c8a91dd1ccb75603c902a9e09439066
(Photo: Unknown)

96. Elf Door

elf-door
(Photo: Melissa Hillier / Flickr)

97. Candy Cane Lock Up

printable-elf-on-the-shelf-idea-candy-cane-jail
(Photo: This Mama Loves)

98. Candy Cane Lanes

Funny-Elf-on-the-Shelf-Ideas-60
(Photo: LMents Photography)

99. Elf Igloo

Ice Ice Baby
(Photo: Elf on the Shelf)

100. See You Next Year

 

 

elf-on-the-shelf-good-bye-horizontal-frugal-coupon-living-e1513205921600
(Photo: Frugal Coupon Living)

 

Featured image: Elf on the Shelf

